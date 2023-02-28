VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - US housing starts and new home sales data has been released for January 2023, with the latest numbers showing an ongoing momentum of activity. In 2022 the US began building 1.55 million homes, just a -3% drop from full-year 2021. Single-family starts in 2022 totalled 1.01 million, down -10.6% from the previous year.

Madison's Lumber Reporter WSPF, SYP, ESPF 2x4 Prices 2years and US Housing STARTS (CNW Group/Madison's Lumber Reporter) Madison's Lumber Reporter WSPF, SYP, ESPF 2x4 Prices 2years and US NEW Home Sales (CNW Group/Madison's Lumber Reporter) Madison's Lumber Reporter Benchmark Lumber Price Western S-P-F KD 2x4 #2&Btr: to Feb 2023 (CNW Group/Madison's Lumber Reporter)

Total housing starts in the US for January 2023 were down -4.5% from the previous month, to 1.309 million units compared to the revised 1.371 million units reported for December, and dropped more than -21% from the January 2022 rate of 1.666 million.

Madison's Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices February & US Housing Starts January: 2023

An indicator of improving construction activity to come, building permits were essentially flat, down only -0.1%, at 1.339 million units from the December rate of 1.337 million. This is -27% below the January 2022 rate of 1.841 million. These permits will eventually become starts and will help to underpin residential construction.

While housing starts were slightly down in full-year 2022, housing completions posted a +1% annual gain, rising to an estimated annual rate of 1.406 million housing units. Continuing recent drops, there were 1.673 million units under construction. Of those, 752,000 were single-family homes, compared to 769,000 in December 2022.

January starts of single-family housing, the largest share of the market and construction method which uses the most wood, fell -4.3% to a rate of 841,000 units from December's downwardly revised 879,000 units. Single-family authorizations were at 718,000 units, which is barely -2% below the December figure of 731,000 units. Building permits are generally submitted two months before the home building is begun, so this data is as indicator of March construction activity.

Shrewd investors know that construction framing softwood lumber prices are a good leading indicator for US housing activity, including home building and home sales. Don't miss out, get lumber price data updates directly to your desktop every Friday morning.

Madison's Benchmark Top-Six Softwood Lumber and Panel Prices: Historical Averages





























Madison's TOP SIX Benchmark





Dimension Softwood Lumber and Panel Prices





February 27, 2023





















































Prices are US Dollars per 1,000 fbm Last Previous Change

Month Change

Year Change

(net FOB sawmill) unless noted * Week Week $ % Trend Ago $ % Trend Ago $ % Trend WSPF KD 2x4 R/L #2&Btr 417 470 -53 -11 % ⇓ 373 +44 12 % ⇑ 1,330 -913 -69 % ⇓ SYP East KD 2x4 R/L #2&Btr 517 520 -3 -1 % ⇓ 423 +94 22 % ⇑ 1,400 -883 -63 % ⇓ ESPF KD 2x4 R/L #2&Btr 490 535 -45 -8 % ⇓ 473 +17 4 % ⇑ 1,440 -950 -66 % ⇓ WSPF KD 2x4 PET Stud 300 330 -30 -9 % ⇓ 245 +55 22 % ⇑ 1,130 -830 -73 % ⇓ Douglas Fir Green R/L 2x4 375 400 -25 -6 % ⇓ 289 +86 30 % ⇑ 1,080 -705 -65 % ⇓ CSPlywood Toronto 3/8" *(CDN$/msf) 678 678 0 0 % -- 743 -65 -9 % ↓ 1,080 -402 -37 % ⇓ www.madisonsreport.com • [email protected] • 604 319-2266 • Madison's Lumber Reporter



Looking at lumber prices, in the week ending February 24, 2023, the price of benchmark softwood lumber item Western Spruce-Pine-Fir 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) was US$417 mfbm, which is down by -$33 or -11%, from the previous week when it was US$470 mfbm, said weekly forest products industry price guide newsletter Madison's Lumber Reporter. This is up by +$45, or +12%, from one month ago when it was $373.

STAY AHEAD of US housing price data by getting access to softwood lumber prices. Released every Friday for that week, since 1952 Madison's Lumber Prices is used by the forest products industry as a price guide for North American construction framing dimension softwood lumber. These are, of course, the inputs into US and Canadian home building materials.

* Madison's Lumber Prices, weekly, are a good forecast indicator of US home builder's current lumber buying activity ——> DETAILS

The U.S. Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development released February 24 new home sales and house price data. New home sales comprise 10% of real estate activity and are considered a leading housing market indicator as they are recorded when contracts are signed.

Also rising after struggling for the second half of last year, sales of new US single-family homes in the US increased for the fourth month in a row, at 670,000 units, which is up more than +7% from December's upwardly revised 625,000 and is a -19% drop compared to January 2022 when it was 831,000.

US NEW Home Sales January & Madison's Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices February: 2023

At the sales pace in January, it would take almost 8 months to clear the supply of new houses on the market, down from a lengthy 9 months in December. For full-year 2022 an estimated 644,000 new homes were sold, which is -16.4% below the 2021 figure of 771,000.

There were 439,000 new homes on the market at the end of last month, down -4.8% from 461,000 in December.

Houses under construction accounted for 52% of the inventory sold, with homes not started making up 26%. Completed houses accounted for 23% of the inventory, a big improvement from 15% the previous month.

Dropping from astonishing highs last year, the median sales price in January fell by -3.3% to US$427,500, from US$442,100 in December, and is almost flat from one year ago.

As for those lumber prices, compared to the same week last year, when it was US$1,330 mfbm, the price of Western Spruce-Pine-Fir 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) for the week ending February 24, 2023 was down by -$913, or -69%. Compared to two years ago when it was $1,040, that week's price is down by -$623, or -60%.

Madison's Western S-P-F 2x4 Lumber Prices: February 2023

To subscribe to Madison's Lumber Reporter, simply fill out an order form here: https://madisonsreport.com/subscribe/

Established in 1952, Madison's Lumber Prices is your premiere source for North American softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. The weekly Madison's Lumber Reporter publishes current Canadian and US construction framing dimension lumber and panel wholesaler pricing information 50 weeks a year and access to historical pricing as well.

Madison's offers a variety of products to meet your information needs regarding the North American forest products industry including:

Madison's Lumber Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/lumber-price-dashboard/

Madison's Heating Wood Pellet Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/pellets/

Madison's British Columbia Coast Log Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/bc-coastal-logs/

Madison's Forest Pulse: https://madisonsreport.com/products/forest-pulse/

Madison's North America Sawmill Listings: https://madisonsreport.com/products/sawmill-directory/

Madison's Sawmill Curtailment Lookout: https://madisonsreport.com/products/sawmill-lookout/

SOURCE Madison's Lumber Reporter

For further information: Keta Kosman, Publisher, Madison's Lumber Reporter, est. 1952, Vancouver, BC, Canada, www.madisonsreport.com, 604 319-2266