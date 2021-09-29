US Housing Market AUGUST & Softwood Lumber Prices SEPTEMBER: 2021

Continuing to recover after slight drops in the summer, sales of new US single-family homes improved in August, as did the median price of newly built houses, compared to the previous month. There were 740,000 new homes on the market in August, which is up +1.5% from 729,000 in July, and is down -24.3% from a phenomenal 977,000 in August 2020.

At the sales pace in August it would take a normal 6.1 months to clear the supply of houses on the market, similar to the 6.2 months seen in July.

The median sales price ticked up to US$390,000, from US$390,000 in July. The August price is up an astonishing +20% from one year ago, when it was $325,500. House supply has lagged behind demand, as builders are constrained by high lumber prices as well as shortages of other building materials, household appliances, land, and labour. The ratio of homes sold in July either still under construction or yet to be built was an incredible 78%.

Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices September & US NEW Home Sales August: 2021

Looking at lumber prices, after rising incrementally since Labour Day, for the week of September 17, 2021 the price of Western S-P-F 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) remained flat at US$480 mfbm. That week's price was up by +$33, or +7%, from one month ago when it was $447.

Madison's Benchmark Top-Six Softwood Lumber and Panel Prices: Monthly Averages

Encouraging US single-family construction activity kept momentum going for lumber sales, even as sales volumes were dropping. It seemed like the market could turn on a dime. The appetite for wood remains strong.

US Median New House Prices AUGUST & Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices SEPTEMBER: 2021

Builder backlogs of projects awaiting construction remain elevated and indicate residential building will stay firm in coming months and contribute to economic growth.

When compared to the same week last year, of $960, the price of Western S-P-F 2x4 for the week of September 17, 2021 was down by -$480, or -50%. Compared to two years' ago when it was $382, that week's price was up by +$98, or +26%.

Benchmark Dimension Softwood Lumber Prices: September 2021

