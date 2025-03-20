US Drone Surveying Market Expected to Realize Double-Digit Market Growth Predicted to Reach $2.54 Billion By 2033

FN Media Group News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- The drone industry as a whole has been on a technological improvement spree for a quite long time. The drone industry has witnessed multiple breakthroughs in its uses and operations. The drone market is flooded with companies providing an abundance of drone-related products and services. A report from FactMR said that the global drone The US drone surveying market is expected to witness double-digit market growth in the forecast period and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2540.0 million by the end of 2033. The drone surveying industry is expected to increase its share in the total drone service market by the end of the forecast period. The report said: "The US drone surveying market is expected to witness double-digit market growth in the forecast period and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2540.0 million by the end of 2033. The US has been the market leader in the drone industry since the start of the drone revolution. Across industries, companies have employed drones for their day-to-day operations. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, mining, real estate, and agriculture are some of the prominent end-use industries for the drone surveying market. The drone land survey as a service is a common one among all industries. The demand for land surveys arises from sectors such as construction, mining, energy, real estate, public administration, and agriculture among others. That is why land survey services contribute most to the drone survey company's revenue." Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI).

FactMR continued: "The drone land survey holds around 53% of the total market share in the drone survey industry. With the help of drone land surveys, companies/institutions get their desired datasets which ultimately help them in making informed decisions. For example, a land survey for infrastructure development can help companies and planning and development by providing required 3D maps or images. It is expected that the land survey market to remain the top revenue contributor for drone survey service providers. The spending on infrastructural development has been all-time high across the major economies of the world. The market players are taking the help of drone service providers in different stages of planning and development. Drone surveying companies provide services for the use of town planning, land record digitalization, urban city development, and other development-related services."

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) Signs Seventh LOI to Acquire a Land Survey Company in Southeast Region Contributing to Drone as a Service Strategy - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has signed an LOI (Letter of Intent) to acquire a seventh land survey engineering company located in Florida, marking the fourth LOI in the Southeast region. The company has closed one acquisition in this region to date so upon completion, this would be the second closed acquisition in the Southeast Region. Having two locations in this region will serve as a launchpad to further regional development and ZenaTech's national DaaS business model bringing the speed and precision of AI drone solutions in a convenient subscription or pay-per-use business model to commercial and government customers.

"Florida is strategic to our Drone as a Service strategy as it offers year-round flying conditions, a favorable innovation environment including consistent state-wide regulations, and existing government drone use for public safety, disaster response, and transportation monitoring. With growing commercial sector interest in agriculture, real estate, construction, and industrial inspection applications, we see multiple growth paths to help customers use drones to drive extraordinary efficiencies," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaTech's Drones as a Service or DaaS model is similar to Software as a Service (SaaS), but instead of providing software solutions over the Internet, the company will offer ZenaDrone solutions and services on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. Customers can conveniently access drones for manual or time-consuming tasks achieving more insight and precision, such as for surveying, inspections, security and law enforcement, or precision agriculture applications, without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones themselves.

The DaaS business model offers customers such as government agencies, real estate developers, construction firms, farmers or energy companies reduced upfront costs as there is no need to purchase expensive drones, as well as convenience, as there is no need to manage maintenance and operation. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs and enables access to advanced drone technology sensors or attachments like spraying, without the need for specialized training.

Accurate land surveys are essential for the planning, designing, and executing roads, bridges, and building projects for cities, commercial, and residential projects, and are required for legal purposes. Remotely piloted drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are revolutionizing the land survey industry gathering aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of weeks or months using more traditional photogrammetry methods. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently announced that its Black Widow drone and FlightWave Edge 130 were included on the list of 23 platforms and 14 unique components and capabilities selected as winners of the Blue UAS Refresh. The platforms will undergo National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) verification and cyber security review with the ultimate goal of joining the Blue UAS List.

Over the coming months, the Blue UAS List and Blue UAS Framework will expand with new additions. The inclusion of the Black Widow and Edge 130 as winners of the Refresh further validates Red Cat's commitment to delivering NDAA-compliant unmanned systems for defense and government applications.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), the leader in defense technology, recently announced that it has secured a contract with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous precision munitions.

As part of its strategic expansion into a new sector of the multi-billion-dollar defense market, AV has been awarded an Other Transaction Authority (OT) award by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) as part of Project Artemis, an initiative launched to rapidly test and operationally evaluate long-range, one-way uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) for the Department of Defense (DoD). This strategic effort, sponsored by the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (A&S), is driven by urgent congressional direction to accelerate the deployment of innovative precision-strike platforms in contested environments.

This award aligns with Secretary Pete Hegseth's directive in a memorandum issued on February 18, 2025, which exempts uncrewed systems from broad defense budget cuts and underscores the Pentagon's commitment to advancing autonomous capabilities as a critical component of modern military operations.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions through its Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business units, recently reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"Ondas entered 2024 with deepening customer engagement and a growing business pipeline at OAS, allowing us to end the year with $10 million in backlog at OAS. We believe 2025 will be a record year with OAS expected to contribute at least $20 million in revenues of the expected Ondas Holdings revenue of $25 million," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Our momentum in 2024 was supported by securing two key programs with a major military customer for our Optimus and Iron Drone platforms, opening the large and fast-growing global defense markets. Additionally, we fortified our financial position by securing $35 million of capital in the fourth quarter, supporting our strong growth outlook.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) proudly announces the appointment of Young J. Bang, former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology), as Chairman of its newly formed Strategic Advisory Board. This milestone signals Safe Pro's commitment to revolutionizing the detection of threats to military ground personnel and equipment while enhancing national security through cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Mr. Bang, a recognized authority in AI, quantum computing, and digital transformation, brings decades of expertise in modernizing defense systems, having assisted in the management of the Army's Research Development Test & Evaluation (RDT&E) and procurement budget of more than $71 billion (inclusive of Presidential Drawdown Authority and Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) in FY2024. He will spearhead the adoption of Safe Pro's proprietary AI-powered Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology within US military systems, ensuring enhanced protection for personnel and assets. This groundbreaking technology, battle-tested in Ukraine, enables real-time identification of lethal threats such as landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) using advanced AI to rapidly process drone imagery.

