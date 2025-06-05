Tactical Drones with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Applications Drastically Improving Operations

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- FN Media Group News Commentary - According to a report from industry insiders says that the global military drone market is projected to reach $56.69 billion by 2033, growing from $24.25 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 11.20%. This growth is driven by increased global security concerns, military modernization, and advancements in unmanned systems. Tactical drones and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) applications are significant market drivers, with North America being a major player. The report said: "Based on Type, the market is segmented into Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, And Hybrid. The Fixed Wing segment accounted for the largest market stake in the global Military Drone Market. This can be attributed to several key factors. Fixed-wing drones offer longer endurance and extended operational ranges than their rotary-wing counterparts, making them well-suited for long-range reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition. Their aerodynamic design allows for efficient flight, enabling them to cover larger areas and stay aloft for extended periods, enhancing their utility in complex and strategic military operations. Based on Range, the Market is segmented into Visual Line of Sight, Extended Visual Line of Sight, and Beyond Line of Sight. The extended Visual Line of Sight segment accounted for the largest market stake in the global Military Drone Market due to its pivotal role in addressing operational challenges. EVLOS operations allow drone operators to maintain control and monitor the drone's flight beyond the pilot's direct line of sight, essential for covering larger areas and conducting missions in complex, geographically diverse environments. This capability is crucial for military applications such as long-range reconnaissance, border surveillance, and monitoring inaccessible or hazardous areas." Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY).

Verified Market Research continued: "Based on Technology, the Market is segmented into Remotely operated, Semi-autonomous, and Autonomous. The remotely operated technology segment accounted for the largest market share in the global Military Drone Market due to its fundamental role in enabling precise control and flexibility during missions. Remotely operated drones allow operators to manage and manipulate the aircraft's functions remotely, ensuring real-time responsiveness to dynamic situations on the battlefield. This Technology permits intricate maneuvers, accurate target acquisition, and the ability to adapt to changing scenarios without endangering human pilots. Remotely operated drones also provide a safer option for combat or reconnaissance missions in hazardous environments. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, Target Acquisition, Combat Operations, Delivery and Transportation, and Others. Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition application accounted for the most prominent global Military Drone Market share due to their critical role in enhancing military operational capabilities. Military Drone equipped for ISR & TA are adept at gathering real-time intelligence, conducting surveillance over vast areas, and pinpointing targets precisely. These capabilities offer strategic advantages in modern warfare, enabling timely and informed decision-making for tactical maneuvers and mission planning."

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) Launches Drone as a Service (DaaS) for US Defense and Government Agencies with New Partnerships - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech") a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the launch of Drone as a Service specifically for US Defense and Government agencies, and two new partnerships with consulting and government relations firms to assist in selling these services.

ZenaTech's ZenaDrone subsidiary has retained the services of Bromelkamp Government Relations and Winning Strategies Washington to provide Congressional lobbying and defense business development consulting services. Bromelkamp is a defense-focused business development consulting firm to small and medium technology companies that are growing their business with the US Department of Defense and other security-related federal agencies. Winning Strategies is an independent bipartisan federal government relations and grants procurement firm.

"These partnerships will be instrumental in building relationships with the various agencies as we launch our DaaS service and expand our sales efforts in this sector," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech. "Bromelkamp and Winning Strategies have decades of defense industry experience and understand the complexities and culture of the military. As defense priorities shift toward autonomy, resilience, and secure supply chains, ZenaTech is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable, mission-ready drone solutions that align with the US military and the defense industry. Our Drone as a Service model is designed to accelerate adoption, lower barriers, and support operational agility,"

With a growing demand for advanced drone solutions in security, logistics and tactical operations, the DaaS model allows defense customers to deploy mission-specific drone solutions without the need for capital equipment purchases. To accelerate market entry, ZenaTech has onboarded two seasoned military consultants to lead business developments, identify pilot programs, and secure funding partnerships within the defense sector.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous, military grade aerial solutions built for multi-mission flexibility, featuring a patented foldable-wing design, 40 kg payload capacity, and 1 hour flight time. Its onboard AI, thermal imaging, LiDAR, and multi spectral sensors enable real-time ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), border patrol, and base surveillance with minimal operator input. The modular cone enables fast swapping of mission-specific payloads- like HD Cameras and sensors, making it ideal for tactical resupply, SAR (search and rescue), infrastructure inspection, and operations in high-risk restricted environments. Rugged, AI-powered and rapidly deployable, the ZenaDrone 1000 enhances situational awareness and operational reach for defense forces.

The ZenaDrone IQ Nano and IQ Square are compact, high-performance drone solutions engineered for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), indoor security, and tactical inspection in complex military environments, The IQ Nano, excels in GOS-denied environments like military warehouses or confined infrastructure, offering obstacle avoidance, and precise maneuverability. The IQ Square, with extended flight time and payload options, supports ISR, CBRN monitoring and perimeter patrols. Lightweight and field-ready, both drones deliver rapid situational awareness for mission-critical deployments.

ZenaTech is actively pursuing Green UAS and Blue UAS certifications to meet stringent federal standards. With recent restrictions on Chinese-made drones in military and government operations, these certifications are mandatory for vendors aiming to participate in DoD and allied agency contracts. ZenaTech's compliant drone solutions open access to high-value defense contracts and align with increasing demand for secure aerial solutions.

The DaaS business model offers customers reduced upfront costs and convenience ─ there is no need to purchase drone hardware and software, find a drone pilot, manage maintenance and operation, or acquire regulatory approvals. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Raytheon, an RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) business, was recently awarded a $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles. This is the largest contract awarded for the program and will increase production to 2,500 missiles per year.

"This award represents a historic milestone for the AIM-9X program, further emphasizing its importance to the U.S. and partnered nations," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "Through our partnership with the U.S. Navy, we are well-positioned to support this increased demand."

AIM-9X is the most advanced infrared-tracking, short-range, air-to-air and surface-to-air missile that is combat proven in several theaters around the world. It is configured for easy installation on a wide range of modern aircraft and provides proven layered defense with ground-launched capabilities, including the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced the sale of two eBee VISION drones to the Government of Paraguay, marking a pivotal expansion of AgEagle's presence in Latin America and reinforcing its growing role in global government UAS deployments.

AgEagle Aerial CEO Bill Irby commented, "This transaction reinforces the trust that global government agencies are placing in our technology and reflects AgEagle's broader strategy to expand into high-demand international markets," said AgEagle Aerial CEO Bill Irby. "It also highlights our expanding role in delivering advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to public-sector organizations worldwide. We remain committed to empowering military, law enforcement, and civilian authorities with tools that enhance operational efficiency and informed decision-making. As global adoption of UAS solutions accelerates we remain focused on scaling our impact, deepening customer relationships, and delivering long-term value creation through innovation and strategic expansion."

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently said that it is pioneering a competitive environment designed to accelerate the testing and operational deployment of artificial intelligence to support warfighters in their missions. Lockheed Martin's AI Fight Club™ is a comprehensive testing ground to simulate how AI systems perform in air, land, sea, and space domains.

"There has never been a more important time to prove which implementations of AI technologies are the best, to help the United States stay ahead of the threats facing our nation and allies," said John Clark, Lockheed Martin's senior vice president of Technology and Strategic Innovation. "AI Fight Club uses advanced simulation and visualization to evaluate AI in realistic and complex scenarios that mimic the challenges of modern warfare. Teams with the best AI will battle each other to determine the most robust, reliable and effective models."

Teledyne FLIR OEM, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), recently announced Dragoon is using the Prism™ Supervisor and Prism SKR software for its AI-driven object detection, tracking, real-time autonomy flight control, and mission planning capabilities within its long-range unmanned platform prototypes under Project Artemis, a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) initiative.

Project Artemis is a program designed to evaluate and deploy long-range loitering munitions capable of operating in highly contested electromagnetic environments and in large numbers. Dragoon is one of four organizations within Project Artemis tasked to demonstrate low-cost, adaptable, long-range, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) platforms with the potential to maximize operational flexibility.

