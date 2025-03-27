Growing Popularity of Drones as a Service Stemming from Increasing Usage & Applications and Latest Advancements

FN Media Group News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- The 'United States Drone Services Market' is witnessing significant growth owing to various driving factors such as technological advancement, regulatory support, cost-effectiveness, etc. Drone applications have increased owing to advancements in drone technology, such as enhanced flight capabilities, extended battery life, better sensors, and AI integration. A report from Verified Market Research projected that the United States Drone Services Market size is projected to reach USD $39.29 Billion By 2031, growing at a CAGR of 44.76% from 2024 to 2031. The report said: "When compared to conventional methods, drones provide an affordable option for activities like infrastructure inspections, agricultural monitoring, and aerial surveys. Due to the regulatory framework established by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for commercial drone operations (Part 107), the market for drone services has grown more efficiently. Moreover, the development of smart drones is expected to provide a significant boost to the growth of the United States Drone Services Market in the coming years. Drones are unmanned air vehicles that can carry a payload and have sensors that can be used for sensing and image capture. Drones have been widely used by hobbyists for photo shoots and sporting events." Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI).

Verified Market Research continued: "Commercial and civil applications will dominate the future of the drone services industry in the United States. Drones, on the other hand, are widely used in military and homeland security applications. Defense companies are concentrating their resources on the U.S. market, investing heavily in the production of more advanced applications for small unmanned air vehicles that are more feasible, compact, and cost-efficient. They can operate for longer periods of time if the vehicle allows it (no human fatigue in the plane). Drones can perform the geological survey as they perform the thermal or visual imaging, and measure the radio and cell coverage over any terrain. Agriculture, urban growth, disaster management, traffic management, healthcare, forest and wildlife management, mining, and defense, and mining are just a few of the industries where drones have effectively disrupted business and operating models. They have given organizations the ability to collect real-time and highly accurate data in the most cost-effective way possible."

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) Signs LOI to Acquire Eighth Land Survey Company Advancing Drone as a Service in a $2.5 Billion US Drone Survey Market by 2033 - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has signed an LOI (Letter of Intent) to acquire an eighth land survey engineering company which marks the second LOI located in Arizona. Upon completion, these locations will serve as a launchpad to further Southwest regional development and contribute to the Company's national DaaS business model intended to bring the speed and precision of ZenaDrone's AI drone solutions in a convenient subscription or pay-per-use model for businesses and government users.

"Arizona is strategic to our US operations as the base of our subsidiary ZenaDrone where our second drone manufacturing facility will be. Our vision with Drone as a Service is to capture part of the drone survey market that is growing by double-digits and is expected to reach USD $2.5 billion by 2033. We plan to build our national presence offering ZenaDrone products and services for land surveys and many other applications," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

According to Fact.MR, the global drone surveying market is poised for substantial growth and is expected to be worth over USD $8 billion globally by 2033 of which North America is expected to represent 35%. This market is expanding at a CAGR of over 19%, driven by increasing demand from industries such as construction, agriculture, and infrastructure development. Within the drone surveying market, land surveys represent 53%, with significant adoption in real estate, urban planning, environmental applications and infrastructure projects.

Drones as a Service or DaaS works similarly to Software as a Service (SaaS), but instead of providing software over the internet, this business model offers drone technology solutions and services on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. With DaaS, businesses and government customers can conveniently access drones for tasks such as surveying, inspections, security, law enforcement, or precision agriculture solutions without having to buy, operate or maintain the drones themselves.

ZenaTech's DaaS model offers customers including government agencies, builders and real estate developers, construction firms and farmers reduced upfront costs as there is no need to purchase expensive drones, and convenience as the company manages maintenance and operation. DaaS also offers scalability to companies to use more often or less often based on their needs and enables access to advanced drone technology and applications without the need for specialized training or equipment.

Accurate land surveys are essential for the planning, design, and execution of roads, bridges, and building projects for cities, commercial, and residential projects, and are required for legal purposes. Remotely piloted drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are revolutionizing the land survey industry gathering aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of weeks or months using more traditional photogrammetry methods. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

In Additional ZENA News: ZenaTech's (NASDAQ: ZENA) ZenaDrone Developing Indoor Drone Swarm Application for Inventory Management and Security with Auto Parts Manufacturer Customer - ZenaTech, Inc. this week also announced its subsidiary ZenaDrone is developing a drone swarm application using multiple indoor IQ Nano drones for inventory management and security applications. ZenaDrone is conducting this development with its auto parts manufacturer customer where it is currently engaged in a paid trial.

A drone swarm is a coordinated group of autonomous drones that communicate and work together using AI and real-time data sharing, to perform tasks collaboratively without direct human control. Drone swarms can enhance efficiency, accuracy, automation and performance compared to a single drone.

"We are pioneering the development of autonomous drone swarm technology, revolutionizing indoor inventory management and warehouse security by providing real-time, more accurate stock tracking and surveillance with reduced manual processes. We believe this technology will enable warehouses to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and enhance safety and security while setting a new industry standard for AI drones," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. recently announced the integration of NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Jetson Orin computing platforms into its advanced perception technologies for autonomous drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Utilizing both the Jetson Orin Nano and AGX Orin platforms, Foresight aims to enhance obstacle detection, real-time data processing, and energy efficiency in various applications. The Jetson Orin Nano is optimized for lightweight drones, delivering strong AI performance while reducing power consumption, while the AGX Orin provides high computing power for complex environments. This collaboration supports Foresight's mission to set new benchmarks in the 3D perception landscape, facilitating applications like search and rescue and agricultural monitoring across challenging conditions.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, recently announced it was selected by Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Aeronautics Division for and, successfully completed a demonstration for the simulated delivery of medical supplies for use in support of home-based healthcare.

The medical delivery demonstrations took place between August and October 2024 and involved three selected companies, including Draganfly. "This medical delivery demonstration underscores the value of drones for many operational needs," said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt, "Drones already have proven useful with operations, including MBTA track corridor inspections, MassDOT Highway bridge inspections, overhead project evaluations, and other needs. We continue to assess the use of drones for other purposes in the future."

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world's leading Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") technology platform company, recently announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EHang: "We are thrilled to have concluded 2024 with a series of achievements that have propelled us closer to the widespread commercial adoption of eVTOLs. As a pioneer in the UAM industry, we achieved our highest-ever quarterly and annual eVTOL deliveries, driving revenues to record-high levels and delivering our first year of non-GAAP profitability1. This underscores the accelerating adoption of our pilotless eVTOL solutions. We worked on our production capacity expansion, deepened ecosystem partnerships for infrastructure and talents, and advanced our footprint in Asia, Europe and South America. Looking ahead to 2025, our focus remains on driving innovation, expanding our operational network, and scaling production to meet increasing demands and unlock the full potential of UAM. We are confident in our ability to lead the transformation of aerial transportation and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders."

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a leading innovator in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions, recently announced the appointment of Young J. Bang, former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology), as Chairman of its newly formed Strategic Advisory Board. This milestone signals Safe Pro's commitment to revolutionizing the detection of threats to military ground personnel and equipment while enhancing national security through cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Mr. Bang, a recognized authority in AI, quantum computing, and digital transformation, brings decades of expertise in modernizing defense systems, having assisted in the management of the Army's Research Development Test & Evaluation (RDT&E) and procurement budget of more than $71 billion (inclusive of Presidential Drawdown Authority and Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) in FY2024. He will spearhead the adoption of Safe Pro's proprietary AI-powered Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology within US military systems, ensuring enhanced protection for personnel and assets. This groundbreaking technology, battle-tested in Ukraine, enables real-time identification of lethal threats such as landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) using advanced AI to rapidly process drone imagery.

