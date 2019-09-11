UrtheCast Corp. Closes $6.6 Million Financing and Provides a Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - UrtheCast Corp. (TSX:UR) ("UrtheCast" or the "Company"), a leading provider of information-rich products and services in the rapidly growing geospatial and geo-analytics markets, is pleased to announce the closing of a $6.6 million (US$5.0 million) financing (the "Financing") with Vine Rose Limited (the "Lender"), consisting of a senior unsecured convertible debenture of the Company in the principal amount of $2,979,538 (the "Convertible Debenture") and a senior unsecured non-convertible debenture of the Company in the principal amount of $3,620,462 (the "Debenture"). The Company also provides an update on its term loan with its Spanish lender.

$6.6 Million Financing

The Convertible Debenture accrues interest at a rate of 17% per annum, has a maturity date of October 31, 2019 and is convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the option of the Lender, at any time prior to the maturity date at a conversion price equal to $0.32 per Common Share (the "Original Conversion Price"). The Original Conversion Price is subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, including if the Company issues any Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares (other than pursuant to its equity incentive plan) at a lower price, in which case the conversion price shall be reduced to such lower price but not less than $0.24, subject to approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Debenture accrues interest at a rate of 17% per annum and also has a maturity date of October 31, 2019.

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid the Lender a 3% finance fee in the amount of US$150,000.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used primarily towards the partial satisfaction of the deferred consideration payable to Land O'Lakes, Inc. for the acquisition of Geosys, professional fees related to the expected financing of the UrtheDaily Constellation, and debt service costs.

Corporate Update

UrtheCast Imaging, S.L.U., a wholly-owned subsidiary of UrtheCast, has agreed with Banco de Sabadell S.A., under its €25 million senior secured term loan dated December 11, 2015 (the "Sabadell Loan"), to further defer a previously negotiated principal repayment of €1.5 million from August 31, 2019 to September 30, 2019.

Sai Chu, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (604) 669-1788

