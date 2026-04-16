Ursula Holmsten and Jin-Young Kim Appointed to AIMCo Board of Directors

EDMONTON, AB, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ursula Holmsten and Ms. Jin–Young Kim to its Board of Directors.

"AIMCo is focused on delivering long–term investment outcomes for its clients, supported by disciplined governance and sound oversight," said Rt. Hon. Stephen J. Harper, P.C., C.C., Chair of the AIMCo Board. "Ms. Holmsten and Ms. Kim bring highly complementary perspectives, combining deep financial services leadership with global investment and innovation experience. Their expertise will be a valuable addition to the Board as AIMCo continues to execute on its mandate."

Ms. Ursula Holmsten most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of ATB Wealth, where she led ATB Financial's wealth management businesses and oversaw significant growth in assets under administration, expansion beyond Alberta, and strong regulatory and governance performance.

"I am honoured to join the AIMCo Board," said Ms. Holmsten. "AIMCo plays a critical role on behalf of its clients, and I look forward to contributing my experience in governance, risk management, and strategic leadership to support the organization's long–term success."

Ms. Jin–Young Kim is a Partner and Head of Capital Formation at 8VC, a technology investment firm based in Austin and San Francisco. She leads the firm's capital strategy, investor relationships, and firm operations. 8VC is an early investor in companies such as Anduril, Joby Aviation, Saronic, CognitionAI and others.

"I am pleased to be joining AIMCo's Board at an important time for global investors," said Ms. Kim. "I look forward to working with my fellow directors and management to support AIMCo's mandate and to contribute a global investment perspective."

In accordance with the Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act, the Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the management of the business and affairs of AIMCo. Guided by this mandate, the Board sets the strategic direction of the Corporation and oversees the development and implementation of policies and procedures that govern the day-to-day conduct of AIMCo's business. All directors are appointed to the Board by the Lieutenant Governor in Council and are fully independent of management.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than CAD$194.7 billion of assets under management as at December 31, 2025. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, and Luxembourg, our more than 200 investment and risk professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries.

For more information about AIMCo, please visit www.aimco.ca or follow AIMCo on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Alberta Investment Management Corporation

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