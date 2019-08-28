Urging Canada to Take a Leading Role in Using 4R Nutrient Stewardship to Meet Objectives Outlined in the IPCC Report on Climate Change and Land

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada must take a leading role in incorporating 4R Nutrient Stewardship (Right Source @ Right Rate, Right Time, Right Place®) into its long term climate change strategy in order to address the concerns raised by a recently published report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The IPCC's Report on Climate Change and Land states that the Canadian government plans on doubling the amount of protected natural areas, supporting more climate friendly agricultural practices, and cautions that land must remain productive to feed a rising world population.

"The fertilizer industry in Canada is well positioned to provide sustainable and climate smart agriculture solutions," said Clyde Graham, Executive Vice President of Fertilizer Canada. "4R Nutrient Stewardship as an essential step toward meeting the recommendations outlined in IPCC's report."

Reconciling the dual objectives of increased food production and reduced emissions, 4R Nutrient Stewardship balances economic, environmental and social goals to increase the efficiency of agricultural nutrient management practices.

"4R practices are the most important crop environmental innovation since zero till in the mid-1980s," said Graham. "Implementing 4R Nutrient Stewardship not only increases economic performance for growers but reduces on-farm greenhouse gas emissions by up to 35 per cent."

Science-based best management practices are the foundation of the 4R Nutrient Stewardship framework, providing Canadian growers with the information they need to manage nutrients to improve on-farm economics, feed a growing global population, and protect the environment. Through the 4R Research Fund, Fertilizer Canada member companies support ongoing research that identifies and continuously improves 4R BMPs for Canadian growers.

"For many years the fertilizer industry has supported scientific research on 4R Nutrient Stewardship to improve Best Management Practices for Canadian growers in many crop regions," said Tom Bruulsema, Chief Scientist, IPNI Canada. "By incorporating 4Rs growers can confidently implement practices that will increase the profitability of their farms while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions, leaching of nutrients through the soil and impacts on surrounding water resources."

In addition to the sustainable end use of fertilizer products, Canada's fertilizer industry has taken early action to increase efficiency and reduce emissions. Its world-class production facilities implement some of the best technology and practices currently available.

Fertilizer Canada stands ready to continue to work with the agriculture industry, as well as the Federal government on implementing the 4R Nutrient Stewardship framework to ensure Canadian farmers can continue to meet the demands of a growing population.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. As the unified voice of the Canadian fertilizer industry, Fertilizer Canada works to promote the safe, responsible, and sustainable distribution and use of fertilizer. fertilizercanada.ca.

