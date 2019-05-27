Urgences-santé celebrates 30 years "to your health" as part of the Emergency Medical Services Week

MONTREAL, May 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Urgences-santé is proud to join the National Emergency Medical Services Week, which will run until June 1st. This week will be even more special for us as our organization celebrates its 30th anniversary. Under the theme 30 years "to your health", we will highlight the essential role and expertise of our Paramedics, Emergency Medical Dispatchers and all our employees who make the success of our Chain of Survival possible.

The importance and the quality of their work are seen in the 2018-2019 statistics. Our Emergency Medical Dispatchers answered to an impressive average of 1,080 calls a day. As for our Paramedics, they responded to an average of 767 calls a day in Montreal and Laval, helping citizens and saving lives.

Recognizing the Paramedic Profession

The role of our Paramedics has evolved significantly over the past 30 years. This week is an opportunity to highlight their dedication, competence and expertise. "I am proud to see how far we have come. We will continue to develop these healthcare professionnals as our challenges evolve." says Nicola D'Ulisse, CEO of Urgences-santé. Please take a moment to thank and congratulate any Paramedic you meet!

Our Emergency Medical Dispatchers, the First Voices of Urgences-santé

Emergency Medical Dispatchers are also an essential link in the chain of survival to provide the best service to our population. "It is our Emergency Medical Dispatchers who, at the other end of the line, calmly reassure and guide our citizens," concluded Mr. D'Ulisse.

Activities for the Population

For the occasion, we also invite the population to join us in celebrating Emergency medical services week by participating in one of our activities:

We will be celebrating this week with our partners, in addition to meeting some of our patients who wanted to personally thank the paramedics and first responders who saved them.

About Corporation d'Urgences-santé

As the largest medical services organization in Quebec and under the authority of the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, Corporation d'urgences-santé is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019. It employs more than 1,500 people, including more than 1,000 paramedics and more than 110 emergency medical dispatchers who serve the 2.5 million residents of Montreal and Laval.

