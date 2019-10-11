UrbanRIP joins the global celebration of World Egg Day and shares how eggs inspired their Canadian made Egg-Urns

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - For centuries, eggs have nourished and connected families around the globe. For UrbanRIP, eggs inspired their new Candlestick Egg-Urn. A classic modern urn designed to be sharable and modular, allowing family heritage to stay in your home. Most importantly, a loved one's memory can be kept in plain sight, yet private at the same time.

UrbanRIP urns are designed to be egg-shaped, because of its universal appeal. Their candlesticks bring comfort and warmth to the memory of our loved one, on special occasions and every day, pets included. "The idea that the universe was born from an egg is shared by nearly all ancient civilizations. An egg is the beginning of all life forms, a seed with a promise of rebirth and hope," says Agnes Galas, UrbanRIP Founder and Creative Director. "We tapped into decades of wisdom and reinvented the funeral urn based on what is essential to our family and your family's needs today," Galas continues.

According to a survey conducted of funeral homes across California and Washington State, one in five people have cremated remains in their home. "Sometimes cremated ashes end up hidden and out-of-sight because displaying them make others feel uncomfortable," says Galas.

With cremation rates on the rise, projected to be 76.9% by 2023 in Canada according to Canada Statista, and societies shifting-views to see death as a celebration of life, can now be combined with creating home environments that look and feel beautiful. Because the market didn't have many urn options that looked modern and discreet in your home, until now.

Cremated ashes are protected inside a 3.2" tall handcrafted stainless steel Egg-Urn that weighs 1.10 pounds, and holds 8tsp. of cremated ashes. Families can share cremated ashes to connect and avoid conflict by keeping a loved one close.

A family-owned Canadian design company based in Toronto, UrbanRIP supports the natural evolution of society's stigma on death, including and not limited to ash sharing and Scattering memorials. Our products can be purchased online at urbanrip.com with complimentary shipping in Canada and the U.S. The Candlestick Egg-Urns are customizable in the "design your own" section of their website. UrbanRIP plans to unveil full-sized and biodegradable urn options in 2020.

