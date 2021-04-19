Urban Life Solutions Announces Acquisition of Richard's Sweeping in the Ottawa Area

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Urban Life Solutions Inc. ("ULS"), a national outdoor maintenance company headquartered in Calgary with its Eastern Head office in Ottawa, is pleased to announce the combination and merger of Richard's Sweeping with its Ottawa operation, previously known as P. Munro Group and John Sweeping.

Richard's Sweeping operates out of Ottawa and was founded in 1991 by Richard Lalonde who grew the business, along with his family, into one of the premier sweeping and flushing companies in Ontario. Richard's Sweeping is the combination of an exceptional fleet of well-maintained equipment and experienced staff. "All of us at Richard's Sweeping are excited to join the Urban Life Solutions family and help build the largest outdoor service company in Canada", said Richard Lalonde. With Richard's Sweeping joining P. Munro Group and John Sweeping under the Urban Life Solutions brand Ontario will find more access to top quality flushing and sweeping services.

Paul Munro, President of Eastern Canada for ULS and founder of P. Munro Group, who has known Richard's Sweeping for decades noted, "I have always respected Richard's Sweeping and how Mr. Lalonde runs his company. I am excited to have him and his team be a part of Urban Life Solutions. We will be a stronger company as a result and the additional capacity and talent associated with Richard's Sweeping will position ULS to grow with new clients in new geographies".

"It is very exciting to see our company continue to grow across Canada", stated Steve Wheatcroft, CEO of Urban Life Solutions. "As we grow, it is key that we find quality partners like Richard's Sweeping to continue to build our brand and service offering. We know that top quality companies with great teams behind them add value, not only to ULS, but to the great clients we work with daily. Bringing together the best will drive us to reach our goal of servicing our growing list of Government, and National Management Clients while Building a United Team to Care for Our Outdoor World."

Richard's Sweeping will add increased sweeping and flushing capacity to Urban Life Solution's 800 pieces of equipment, 700 team members, and increase the services provided to over 100 Cities, Towns, and Counties across Canada. Urban Life Solutions currently provides snow and ice management, landscape maintenance, landscape enhancements, garbage collection, street sweeping, and asphalt maintenance along with increased expansion into proprietary contracts for specialized outdoor services across Canada.

Signal Hill Equity Partners provided the financing to facilitate the transaction and continues to be a key partner in the growth of Urban Life Solutions as one of Canada's largest national outdoor maintenance providers.

For further information on Urban Life Solutions or P. Munro Group, please visit www.ulslandscaping.com or www.munrogroup.ca or www.johnsweeping.ca