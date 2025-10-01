- Local Impact Reimagined Reaching Coast to Coast -

BURNABY, BC, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Urban Barn, the proudly 100% Canadian-owned and operated furniture and décor retailer with 54 stores nationwide, is honoured to launch the 2025 edition of its annual charitable initiative, Blanket the Country. Since 2012, the program has provided over 70,000 blankets and nearly $90,000 in financial support to charities across Canada. This year, Blanket the Country has been reimagined to deliver even greater local impact by directly pairing each Urban Barn store with a non-profit organization in its community. From food banks and shelters to counselling, essential services and more, Urban Barn's partnership with 37 different local non-profit organizations ensures support reaches neighbours where it's needed most.

How It Works

Today through October 31, 2025, customers can make a suggested $5 donation at checkout, in-store or online. Urban Barn will match every contribution, doubling the impact and ensuring support stays close to home. Donors will receive a thank-you offer of 20% off regularly priced décor with a minimum $100 purchase (valid November 1–23). While October is Urban Barn's month of giving, the campaign continues year-round with customers invited to contribute $2 or more from November 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026.

"Blanket the Country is fundamentally about compassion in action," says Linda Letts, President of Urban Barn. "By supporting the efforts of our non-profit partners and keeping donations rooted in local communities, every act of generosity helps provide immediate and meaningful support. Together with our customers through the "Blanket the Country" initiative, we're helping to ensure that those facing hardship have access to the assistance they need while feeling seen, valued and cared for."

And the need is urgent. Today in Canada, 1 in 7 people experience food insecurity and shelters are operating near or at capacity.

"Youth leaving government care are far more likely to experience homelessness, which is why stable housing is so critical," says Jacqueline Dupuis, Executive Director, Aunt Leah's Properties. "With the support of Urban Barn and its customers, young people will be able to access safe, secure homes that provide a foundation upon which to build lasting stability. Every contribution helps ensure that youth and families have an opportunity to thrive."

In addition to Aunt Leah's Properties, local non-profit Blanket the Country partners range from North Shore Crisis Services Society and Brown Bagging For Calgary's Kids to Interval House of Hamilton and Fondation Vero & Louis alongside 32 other grassroots organizations. A complete list of participating non-profit organizations is available here.

