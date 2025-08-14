Urban Barn Celebrates Atlantic Canada Debut with New Store in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Urban Barn, a proudly 100% Canadian-owned furniture and décor retailer, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its first location in Atlantic Canada.

The new store, located at The Village Shops at Dartmouth Crossing (45 Lemlair Row, Dartmouth, NS B3B 0C6), officially opened its doors today, bringing the brand's design for real life to the East Coast for the very first time.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome all customers into our newest location," said Ainslie Fincham, Director of Marketing at Urban Barn. "Urban Barn was founded on the belief that home is where life unfolds—where everyday moments become meaningful. Our furniture and décor are designed with this philosophy in mind, offering versatile, well-crafted pieces that reflect real, lived-in homes."

Founded in Vancouver in 1990, Urban Barn has grown into a beloved national brand with over 54 locations across Western Canada, Ontario, and Quebec, supported by a team of more than 650 employees. With a focus on stylish, approachable design and a strong commitment to Canadian values, the company continues to expand while staying true to its roots.

"We're proud to finally bring our brand to Atlantic Canada," added Fincham. "Opening in Dartmouth Crossing allows local shoppers to explore our curated collections firsthand and find inspiration that reflects both their lifestyle and their space."

While the store is now open to customers, Urban Barn will host an official grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The event will feature exclusive giveaways, in-store promotions, and special touches inspired by local Nova Scotia brands, offering a warm and distinct East Coast welcome to new customers.

For more information about Urban Barn and store locations, visit urbanbarn.com.

About Urban Barn

Canadian retailer Urban Barn curates beautiful, well-made furniture and décor designed for real life. The Vancouver-based company opened its first location in 1990 and now operates 54 stores from coast to coast. For more information, visit urbanbarn.com.

Media Contact: Rachel Cunningham, Senior Consultant, NATIONAL Public Relations, [email protected], 902-789-9362