Joséphine Bacon, a member of the Innu nation, is a renowned artist, poet, translator, storyteller and documentary filmmaker, a recipient of numerous awards and distinctions, and a prominent figure in Indigenous literature. She is a member of the Ordre des arts et des lettres du Québec, an officer of the Ordre de Montréal, and the recipient of an honorary doctorate from UQAM.

A first

As Elder in Residence – a first in the Université du Québec network –, Joséphine Bacon will advise and support members of the student community, particularly those who are members of First Peoples.

"Having an elder in residence is innovative. I will be there for the students, like a surrogate grandparent," said Ms. Bacon.

Joséphine Bacon will contribute to UQAM's leadership in matters of reconciliation, accessibility and student success, and will be involved in the development of relations with the Indigenous communities. She will pursue her close collaboration with the UQAM Partnership Research Chair on the Enhancement of Indigenous Knowledge and Oral Traditions and will take part in the work of the First Peoples Action Committee as a guest resource person.

"UQAM is privileged to welcome into its community an inspired and inspiring storyteller who is committed to the preservation and transmission of the Innu language and traditions. I look forward to our future collaboration," concluded the Rector.

