Upstreet Craft Brewery Expands Libra Non-Alcoholic Brand - Launches Hazy IPA

After two and a half years of research and development and successfully launching the first Libra Pale Ale in October 2020, Head Brewer and Co-Owner Mike Hogan set his sights on creating a non-alcoholic IPA that wouldn't disappoint. Libra's Hazy non-alcoholic IPA looks, tastes, and feels like the real thing but with only 50 calories and .4% alc/vol. Using traditional brewing methods, dry-hopped El Dorado, Idaho 7, Strata and Comet come together to create a balanced IPA bursting with tropical fruit and mango aroma and flavours.

"Libra is on a mission to create light, refreshing artisanal beer that fits your life, not the other way around," says Mitch Cobb, Co-Owner, Upstreet Brewery. "Our original Libra Pale Ale has taken off, but we didn't want to stop there. We are obsessed with bringing different flavours and styles of non-alcoholic craft beer to more Canadians. This is just the beginning."

Libra Hazy IPA and Libra Pale Ale are available nationally on Well.ca, Drinklibra.ca and in UpStreet's 3 locations in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia and at Coleman's Grocery Store in Newfoundland. If you love an IPA and a Pale Ale, you can get the best of both worlds with our Libra Crowd Pleaser combo pack. Shop now and follow us on Facebook/ Instagram:@drinklibra.

About Upstreet Craft Brewing:

Upstreet Craft Brewery is a beverage company on a mission to refresh the community with its collection of craft beer, line of vodka seltzers, craft sodas, and Libra, a brand of non-alcoholic craft beer. It was the first company on Prince Edward Island to gain B-Corp certification and has three locations across two provinces and national distribution on Well.ca.

