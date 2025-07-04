Upstream Strategy Group Welcomes Damien Kurek as its Newest Principal, Kicking Off Calgary Stampede with Bold Alberta Expansion

CALGARY, AB, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Upstream Strategy Group is proud to announce Damien C. Kurek as its newest Principal. A seasoned legislator and proud Albertan, Kurek will strengthen Upstream's presence in Alberta and fuel the firm's continued growth across the Prairies.

Kurek brings extensive experience from his tenure as the Member of Parliament for Battle River—Crowfoot (2019–2025), where he was a tireless advocate for Alberta. Most recently, he served as the Shadow Minister of Canadian Heritage for the Conservative Party of Canada, and the Vice-Chair of the Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development, navigating complex policy landscapes in Ottawa. Last month, Kurek resigned his seat to allow Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to run in a by-election in his riding.

"As the Calgary Stampede kicks off, we're beyond excited to announce Damien's new role with Upstream and our continued growth across the country," said Chris Chapin, Managing Principal of Upstream Strategy Group. "His deep roots in Alberta paired with his legislative expertise make him the perfect fit to deliver strategic value to our clients in Western Canada."

Prior to federal elected office, Kurek worked under former MP and Minister Kevin Sorenson and in the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly during Brad Wall's premiership. Raised and still actively involved on his family's multigenerational farm near Consort, Alberta, Kurek brings a unique perspective on the needs of rural communities and industries vital to the Prairies' economy.

As a Principal, Kurek will provide tailored government relations, public affairs, and stakeholder engagement solutions for Upstream's clients in Alberta and beyond. His proven advocacy for energy, agribusiness, rural development, and good governance will enhance the firm's ability to serve clients in Western Canada's dynamic markets.

"There's no better time than the Calgary Stampede for me to join Upstream Strategy Group," said Kurek. "From the farm to politics, I'm proud to bring my experience to the table. I'm looking forward to working alongside some of the best strategists in the business. Just like the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth highlights our western heritage, I'm looking forward to helping organizations grow and succeed in Western Canada."

About Upstream Strategy Group

Upstream Strategy Group is a full-service government relations, public relations, and strategic communications firm. Upstream provides a range of tailored services to a variety of corporate and public sector organizations from coast to coast. Upstream speaks the language of government at all levels, we always work to find solutions where everyone can win.

SOURCE Upstream Strategy Group

For further information please contact [email protected]