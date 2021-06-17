Upstart premium candle brand VIGYL partners with Rainbow Railroad - launches candle line with an experimental, genderless approach

Taking cues from luxury brands and classical art, VIGYL's focus is on creating unique scent experiences made with premium materials. The goal for all VIGYL candles is twofold: transport the users to a curated headspace through their sense of smell; and challenge the existing notion behind "candle culture."

"We think candles can be integrated into contemporary life beyond wellness and ritual – and with VIGYL we want to expand the way the world engages with candles," says VIGYL Co-Founder and Creative Director Stephen Michlits.

"We take an experimental, genderless approach to creating scent experiences and had a vision for a product that diverts from the notion that candles are strictly for women. These new, one-of-a-kind experiences are for everyone. Given the opportunity, we jumped at the chance to collaborate with and support Rainbow Railroad, as the fit is perfect".

"Hanlan's is really a unique beach in Toronto, and we wanted to capture that feeling of escapism that happens when you are surrounded by friends – close enough to home, but away enough to let loose. It needed to smell like summer - warm sun, sticky sand and creamy sun lotions, and most of all happy. There's a powerful sense of joy and pride on that beach, and I hope this fragrance makes people smile in the same way a day at Hanlan's does."

Available in limited quantities, Hanlan's was hand-poured in Montreal, features the artwork of celebrated Toronto-based artist Nicko Cecchini and is presented in a reusable vessel. Hanlan's is delivered in beautiful, emotive packaging with an almost cinematic flare. Ten percent of proceeds from the candle's sale will be donated to Rainbow Railroad.



"Halan's is all about capturing scent to celebrate community," notes VIGYL Co-Founder Theshan Puvirajasingam. "That sense of community is embodied in the VIGYL and Rainbow Railroad collaboration as it tells a story that needs to be told. We're honoured to be able to contribute in this way".

To learn more about VIGYL candles visit https://www.vigyl.ca/ .

To learn more about Rainbow Railroad visit https://www.rainbowrailroad.org/

About VIGYL

Founded in Toronto during the COVID-19 lockdown by veteran brand inventor Stephen Michlits and serial entrepreneur Theshan Puvirajasingam – VIGYL is a high-end candle brand focused on unique scent experiences and exclusive design with premium quality materials.

Our name, VIGYL, references the religious ritual of observance and seeks to evoke a sense of being present, reflective and intelligently aware. It also speaks to our conscious effort to acknowledge and collaborate with our community.

We want to contribute to the conversations influencing candle culture – and provide a unique, experimental and genderless response.

VIGYL: A new Candle Curios.

