UpSnap Announces Resignations of Directors and Management

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - UpSnap Inc. (CSE: UP) ("UpSnap" or the "Company"), a provider of mobile and intent based advertising solutions, today announced that, following its previously announced filing of an "Assignment in Bankruptcy" under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada), Bruce Howard, Heather Burrer and Tom Ross, the directors of the Company, and Kyle Appleby, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, have resigned effective as of the date hereof.

