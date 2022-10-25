UPSCALE LIFESTYLE RESORT FRIDAY HARBOUR MARKS THE MOST SENSATIONAL SUMMER YET

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Lifestyle resort community Friday Harbour, known for its wide-ranging amenities and premium locale on the stunning shores of Lake Simcoe – proudly concludes an epic summer season. With the official opening of the CIBC Pier and an endless list of enjoyable summer events and activations, the upscale lifestyle resort solidified itself as the go-to lux destination and escape from the city.

HOTTEST HIGHLIGHTS OF SUMMER

Fashion Collective Series at Friday Harbour (CNW Group/Friday Harbour) Luxury Car Show at Friday Harbour (CNW Group/Friday Harbour) The CIBC Pier at Friday Harbour (CNW Group/Friday Harbour) The Nest Golf Course (CNW Group/Friday Harbour)

To kick-start the season, Friday Harbour officially unveiled the newly renamed CIBC Pier – an architecturally-impressive lakeside amphitheatre located at the heart of the Harbour. This new venue features barside marina views, performance stage and event capacity of up to 250. The CIBC Pier quickly became an "always on" attraction within the resort and locally, featuring live music, world-class events and a glittering harbour.

The resort celebrated the summer months in style, warmly welcoming visitors and the local community with specialty programming including a Luxury Car Show for Father's Day, as well as family activities and fireworks celebrating Canada Day and Labour Day long weekends.

The Nest, Friday Harbour's award-winning golf course, jumped to the #102 spot on SCORE Golf's 2022 Best Golf Courses in Canada, representing the top 5.4% of courses in the country. The Nest also elevated the dining experience for members and guests with an expanded menu offering clubhouse favorites.

August marked the return of the Fashion Collective Series at Friday Harbour in partnership with the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA). Over a span of two glorious weekends, the open-air fashion shows and marketplace gave Canadian designers an unrivalled backdrop to showcase incredible homegrown talent. This year's event was bigger and bolder, doubling in guest attendance. The impressive program included two sold-out runway shows, electrifying musical performances, and an intimate pre-show dining experience at the Beach Club in partnership with official media sponsors Toronto Life and Fashion magazines. A portion of event proceeds was donated to Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie in support of their mission to empower women and non-binary individuals to achieve economic independence.

NOTABLE RETAIL AND REAL ESTATE EXPANSION

The much anticipated and final curated collection of waterfront Ferretti Towns were released. Inspired by their enviable location, the expansive West Island Town and West Island Flat designs feature 3, 4 and 5-bedroom layouts ranging from 2,516 to over 3,500 square feet. Each townhome comes with a private rooftop terrace, 2-car garage, and boat slip.

Friday Harbour also welcomed new dining and service offerings to its Promenade, including the decadent Parisienne Patisserie & Bistro, Essence Juice Bar, One11 Beauty Bar, and Avi Gallery. The new amenities further compliment an impressive assortment of urban-styled offerings on resort.

UP NEXT AT FRIDAY HARBOUR

Guests can look forward to signature seasonal events and activations including a spooky Halloween walk through the trails of the Nature Preserve, A Nightmare on Sunseekeer Ave. Halloween Party at Beach Club, and celebrating the magic of the winter season at the Holiday Market. The tradition continues this November with chalets offering unique finds, cozy outdoor lounges, sweet and savoury treats, visits from Santa, and more!

Stay up to date on all Friday Harbour happenings: https://www.fridayharbour.com/events.

ABOUT FRIDAY HARBOUR ™

Canada's upscale lifestyle resort community and all seasons destination. Friday Harbour provides superior facilities, modern design, and world-class experiences for homeowners, guests, and visitors alike. Set on the shores of Lake Simcoe, about an hour's drive from Toronto, this stunning waterside community offers a unique blend of urban energy and natural tranquillity.

Learn more at https://www.fridayharbour.com

SOURCE Friday Harbour

For further information: Media Contact: Haley Moore, Communications Manager, [email protected]