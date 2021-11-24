UpMeals Launches Healthy Ready-to-Eat Meal Subscription Service Right to Your Door

Customers can sign on for a one-time delivery, or join the subscription service to receive meals at a regular cadence. Meal and diet preferences can be accommodated, including vegetarian, plant-based, gluten-free, allergies or intolerances, as well as specific protein preferences. Alternatively, users can select meals weekly based on the menu provided for the week. The rotating menu will feature meals created in partnership with local chefs, inspired by their unique tastes and locally sourced ingredients. A curated list of locally-sourced items like cold-pressed juices, kombucha, healthy treats, snacks, and meal kits will also be available and updated weekly for customers to add-on to their delivery.

At launch, the following meal collaborations will be available:

Andalucía Bowl by Chef Joël Watanabe - Savoury, sweet, and packed with flavour, this is a culinary journey in a bowl, courtesy of award-winning Chef Joël Watanabe. Moroccan chicken, falafels, crispy chickpeas, curried cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, sweet potatoes, broccolini, local radish, and gem lettuce are accompanied with beet hummus and a rich harissa vinaigrette, and finished off with toasted pumpkin and sesame seeds.

Muhammara Chicken Wrap by Nihal Elwan - A flavourful delight of authentic Syrian influences from Tayybeh. Chicken is coupled with pickled red onions, juicy tomatoes, fresh and crispy lettuce, and Tayybeh's signature Muhammara sweet red pepper spread, wrapped together in a light and fluffy tortilla.

A flavourful delight of authentic Syrian influences from Tayybeh. Chicken is coupled with pickled red onions, juicy tomatoes, fresh and crispy lettuce, and Tayybeh's signature Muhammara sweet red pepper spread, wrapped together in a light and fluffy tortilla. Vietnamese Zoodle Salad by Chef Kim Vo - Refreshing, citrus, and sweet, this salad is brought to you by Chef Kim Vo from Chầm Chầm - Vegan Vietnamese. Fresh zucchini noodles, sauteed lemongrass tofu, ripe cherry tomatoes, shredded red cabbage and carrots, and watermelon radish are tossed in Chef Kim's signature peanut sauce, and topped off with lime, cilantro, and shaved almonds.

"We've had many requests from individual consumers for our meals over the years so we're thrilled to bring this option to market. Our technology-forward platform facilitates the creation of customized, healthy meal plans based on dietary preferences and meal types. A curated menu based on the two, three, or five-day meal subscription is then created," said Drew Munro, Co-Founder and CEO of UpMeals. "All our meals are prepared in an HACCP certified facility for the highest level of safety and cleanliness and are designed to fit most diet types and goals. We hope this helps people achieve their nutritional goals and make their lives easier. We're also keen to continue our chef collaboration program and offer meals that capture the essence and diversity of the food culture on the West Coast."

To start, the meal subscription service will service British Columbia and Alberta, with plans to expand cross-country. It will serve the lives of busy professionals and health-conscious consumers who want healthy meals but don't have time or the capacity to cook. Starting at a minimum order of six meals, weekly subscribers will receive free delivery, while ordering a single week is also available subject to delivery fees. Weekly subscribers will receive extra perks and benefits including up to 15 per cent off the cost of their meals, free shipping and delivery, extra treats and surprises in their boxes, and access to exclusive subscriber-only special meals and products.

Users can subscribe for the meal delivery service at upmeals.ca/shop .

About UpMeals

UpMeals is a food accessibility solution on a mission to make healthy, nutritious meals available 24/7 via SmartVending machines or grab 'n go retail bars. They provide custom, healthy, sustainably packaged meals that meet the highest food safety standards. Each meal is professionally white-labeled to create beautifully branded meals and SmartVending interfaces. A custom app provides data and feedback on sales and food availability so the business can make informed decisions and reduce waste.

