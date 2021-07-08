UpMeals Announces Creator Of Pictionary To Join Its Board of Directors

Rob Angel, inventor of the game Pictionary, is already an investor and advisor of UpMeals and recently joined its board of directors

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, UpMeals, the healthy, fresh and sustainable vending machine solution, announced its newest Board Member -- entrepreneur, author and the inventor of Pictionary®, Rob Angel. Rob is an investor and advisor to UpMeals and will now expand his role to join the talented and diverse team of board members.

"We're so fortunate to add a visionary like Rob Angel to the board," said Drew Munro, Co-Founder and CEO of UpMeals. "His experience growing and scaling Pictionary to one of the best selling games around the globe is no small feat. We have so much to learn from him as we scale UpMeals across Canada and into the U.S."

As UpMeals builds its board of directors, they have big plans to expand their SmartVending solution which delivers healthy, sustainable, packaged meals that are available 24/7 through refrigerated vending machines to offices and customer-facing businesses. Additionally, UpMeals will continue to develop its proprietary software to provide automation for all levels of the creative, production, ordering and delivery processes of its SmartVending technology.

"I know how important health and wellness are in today's world and UpMeals is playing a pivotal role in their mission to make healthy and delicious food accessible to everyone, 24/7," said Rob Angel, UpMeals investor, advisor and board member as well as inventor of the game Pictionary. "The industry experts leading the UpMeals team, their growth and expansion plans and their vision and mandate made the decision to join the board an easy one, and I'm eager to support the fast-growing company. I look forward to bringing my experience in growing and marketing a successful business to the team."

This announcement comes on the heels of UpMeals' recent board member appointments including Kevin Ma, Margaret Chisholm and Mark R. Rutherglen.

About Rob Angel

In 1985, 26-year old Rob Angel created the iconic board game Pictionary®, using only a few simple tools, a Webster's paperback dictionary, a No.2 pencil, and a yellow legal pad with no manual to turn to, he made his own rules by relying on his intuition, hard work, and an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit to build Pictionary into a global powerhouse. For the next 17 years, Rob shepherded Pictionary to sales of 38,000,000 Pictionary games sold worldwide in over 60 countries.

Today, Rob is an entrepreneur, explorer, investor, philanthropist, and sought-after speaker on a mission to help people create their own success and best life by encouraging them to have the confidence to take their first small step.

About UpMeals

UpMeals is a food accessibility solution on a mission to make healthy, nutritious meals available 24/7 via SmartVending machines or grab 'n go retail bars. They provide custom, healthy, sustainably packaged meals that meet the highest food safety standards. Each meal is professionally white-labeled to create beautifully branded meals and SmartVending interfaces. A custom app provides data and feedback on sales and food availability so the business can make informed decisions and reduce waste.

