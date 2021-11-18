Uplift, the leading Buy Now Pay Later Solution Launches Innovative Product Enhancements and Solidifies Canadian Travel Market Leadership with Record Partner Growth

More flexible payment offers - customers can now opt for installment terms that best suit their budget

Lower minimum purchase price -- consumers can now utilize installments for purchases as low as $300

Promotional Financing- select merchants can now offer interest-free payments helping to drive higher average order value (AOV)

"At Uplift, we believe that the key to travel recovery is personalization and innovation--not only in the way we travel, but how we book travel as well. We have been actively onboarding new partners and preparing for recovery throughout the pandemic. We recognize that product enhancements and flexibility are critical as we move forward and get back to travelling," said Denise Heffron, Uplift Managing Director.

With Uplift's simple and easy BNPL installments, consumers can book their dream vacation when they are ready and spread the cost of their purchase over affordable monthly payments, rather than paying in full at time of booking. There are no late fees or prepayment penalties, and travel can happen prior to the full amount being paid off.

Uplift is seamlessly integrated into the travel partners' booking process, allowing customers to see the total cost of their trip along with the monthly installment amounts. Surprise-free monthly payments also allow customers to see how an upgraded travel experience can be more easily accessible -- the option of upgrading to first class or a luxury vacation experience can be attainable with only a few extra dollars a month.

"With travel rebounding in Canada, it's important that we provide payment options for our customers to get them traveling again," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Buy Now Pay Later plans are becoming an expectation for consumers when making high-value purchases. Uplift provides financial flexibility and we expect the number of people using it to grow as passenger numbers increase."

Supporting travel advisor partners is vital as well. Uplift has been focused on building enhanced technology and developing more robust training programs and a full set of marketing assets designed to assist travel advisors. In Canada, contracted travel agencies/ advisors can take advantage of Uplift's Standalone Agent Tool. Uplift is also available for travel advisors at large via Sirev.

Additionally, Heffron said - "We know that agents are key to recovery -- their knowledge and expertise are more valuable than ever. With this in mind, we've been working on developments that will benefit both agents and their clients as we get back to the business we love. Through enhancing our agent technology and offers we will ensure ease of booking, more features, and an all-round, more seamless experience for the agent. More choice and options for their clients have been at the forefront as well. We are committed to supporting travel agents in all ways possible and helping them grow their business will be a key focus during recovery and beyond."

Also, recently announced Uplift was awarded two Travel Weekly Gold Magellan Awards for innovative technology in payments with the 'Integrated Agent Connect' and 'BNPL Agent Stand-Alone platform' - For more information on this honor visit: https://www.uplift.com/press

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel brands in the United States and Canada, to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve. Uplift's Buy Now, Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking via these travel partners: https://www.uplift.com/find-partners/ .

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

