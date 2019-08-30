Upgraded Interfaith Food Bank to increase food security for Lethbridge residents

LETHBRIDGE, AB, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Increasing access to affordable and high-quality food and social services provides people with peace of mind, and helps build dynamic, inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced funding to upgrade the Interfaith Food Bank Building by expanding and retrofitting the space. This is the third and final phase of the Building Possibilities project.

In response to increasing demands for its services, the food bank is expanding into the entire facility to further address food security in the community. The project will improve access to nutritious food and provide key services and training for local families in need and support smaller, rural food banks within Southern Alberta.

The expansion of the client intake area will allow the centre to serve families more efficiently. New classrooms will also be added for on-site programming. Offered in partnership with other community agencies, programming will focus on literacy, employment, financial and other skills. The space will also be used to deliver public health and counselling services.

The Government of Canada is investing over $120,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Quotes

"Everyone deserves to go to bed with a full stomach, and to have access to affordable, high-quality food. The expanded Interfaith Food Bank facility will offer peace of mind to Lethbridge residents by increasing access to food bank services for those in need. It will also help bring the community closer together by offering important programming that will benefit local families and residents."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister Infrastructure and Communities

"To receive funding this substantial for building renovations is incredible, and means community donations can be spent directly on our programs and services. The improved client services area and outreach classrooms will allow us to accommodate more community services on site to address the underlying issues that place people in the food bank line up. Collaboration between existing community services helps to empower people to work towards providing for their own food security."

Danielle McIntyre, Executive Director, Interfaith Food Bank

Quick facts

In addition to the federal contribution, funding for this project is also being provided by:

The Province of Alberta : $125,000

:

The City of Lethbridge : $122,684

:

The New Horizons for Seniors Program: $12,216

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. $4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

