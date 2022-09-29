Upfeat Media Inc., appearing for a second consecutive year in the Globe and Mail Canada's Top Growing Companies 2022

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Upfeat Media Inc. , one of the fastest growing Canadian prairie tech startups, is appearing for a second consecutive year in the fourth annual Globe and Mail Report on Business of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Upfeat was ranked #66 in the Globe and Mail list among 430 Canadian businesses.

Upfeat was founded in Winnipeg, Manitoba and has built an innovative technology to make content more rewarding for publishers. "Our network of owned and operated sites are designed to bring great content and amazing deals to customers across multiple markets," said Matthew Tate, Founder and CEO of Upfeat Media Inc.

Upfeat's vision of being an internationally focused market has put them on a rapid growth trajectory. Since 2020, Upfeat has had close to US$1.4 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV), which boosted nearly 156 million customer transactions. Upfeat makes it easy for their world-renowned clients to capture large portions of the market in real-time, driving incremental revenue at no risk or additional cost.

Upfeat Media was founded in 2015, and since then they have partnerships with international publishers to integrate deals through coupon codes to empower customers during their online journey. They work with a variety of clients, large and small, around the world who leverage in-house built tools and platforms to drive growth. Upfeat is a remote-first company, headquartered in Canada with employees and clients in Australia, Canada, France, UK and USA.

