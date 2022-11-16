Upfeat Achieves the Deloitte 2022 Enterprise Fast 50™ Recognition and Ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Upfeat Media Inc., today announced that it was ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program, Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Upfeat was also recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now it's 28th year.

"For Upfeat to be recognized by Deloitte because of our 689% revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation is an honour," said Matthew Tate, Founder and CEO of Upfeat Media Inc.

Upfeat was founded in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and has built an innovative technology to help publishers better reach users in the commerce content space. "Our services bring exceptional commerce content and amazing deals to customers across 5 markets," said Tate. "Upfeat's services have helped users save money in over 156M individual purchases representing $1.5B worth of total spend."

As one of the only prairie technology companies to appear on the Technology Fast 50™ list, Upfeat is a true underdog Cinderella story. As a bootstrapped company, Upfeat has established itself as a fast-growing international technology services provider with some of the biggest newspaper and magazine companies in the world. "That's to the resilience and determination of our team, we have been profitable from inception and have to date self-funded all of our growth," said Tate.

Upfeat prides itself in strength through adversity. One of the strongest stories in the Company comes from Upfeat Co-founder, Emma Kelly. One year into the Upfeat story after Emma and her family immigrated to Canada from Northern Ireland, she was suddenly diagnosed with breast cancer. Emma was able to battle cancer and continue to assist where possible to help the company grow in those early days. "With the support of my family and the Upfeat team, I was able to fully focus on my treatment and fight cancer," said Kelly. "After battling breast cancer, I wanted to prove to myself that nothing could stop me from doing what I was meant to do."

Upfeat embodies innovation through its diverse employees. In fact, nearly half of the Company's employees identify as being diverse. "We're able to collaborate in exceptional ways by conceptualizing unique ideas," said Tate. "We take pride in our level of success, and a key factor as to how we continue to accomplish success is through diversity. We represent the stories that are often untold in the Canadian tech world, and we don't fit the typical makeup." The Upfeat team has shown that a diverse group of people with unique approaches can excel at creating a fast growing, bootstrapped, profitable company.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ program

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognitions, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Upfeat Media Inc.

Upfeat Media was founded in 2015, and since then they have partnerships with international publishers to integrate deals through coupon codes to empower customers during their online journey. They work with a variety of clients, large and small, around the world who leverage in-house built tools and platforms to drive growth. Upfeat is a remote-first company, headquartered in Canada with employees and clients in Australia, Canada, France, UK and USA.

For more information visit, upfeat.com

