MONCTON, NB, 3 June 2024 /CNW/ -The public is invited to attend public commemorative ceremonies in Dieppe and Moncton on 5 and 6 June 2024 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

Events will feature an official delegation which will include Veterans of D-Day, the Battle of Normandy and the Second World War, Veterans from regimental associations, representatives from Indigenous and Veterans organizations and local dignitaries. A contingent of the Canadian Armed Forces, including units and branches involved in D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, will also participate in the various ceremonies and events.

Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00 ADT

Commemorative ceremony at the Dieppe Cenotaph

333 Acadie Avenue

Dieppe, NB

Wednesday, June 5 at 20:00 ADT

Sunset Service and screening of short videos at Victoria Park Cenotaph and Amphitheatre

This event will include performances by Sistema New Brunswick

223 Weldon Street

Moncton, NB

Thursday, June 6 at 14:30 ADT

Signature Ceremony at Victoria Park Cenotaph and Amphitheatre

This event will include performances by Sistema New Brunswick

PLEASE NOTE: Residents are advised that there will be a CH 149 Cormorant Helicopter flypast during the ceremony at Victoria Park. Residents of Dieppe, Riverview and Moncton outside of the Victoria Park area may also observe and/or hear this flypast depending on where they are along the flight path.

223 Weldon Street

Moncton, NB

On the morning of 6 June 1944, some 14,000 Canadians joined tens of thousands of Allied troops to storm the German-occupied beaches of Normandy. By the end of the day, known as D-Day, 359 brave Canadian soldiers had been killed.

On the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, we pause to honour the Canadians who stormed Juno Beach on 6 June 1944, and launched a campaign that helped turn the tide of the Second World War.

For the Canadians who landed on Juno Beach, it was a day they would never forget. We will remember them.

For more information about D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, please visit this page: https://www.veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/get-involved/d-day-80

