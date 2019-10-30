Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 30, 2019, 19:24 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 29, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.  Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

None –

Oceans Fresh

Food Market

Bone in Beef Shank

Variable

Starting with

208251

All units sold from

May 30, 2019

up to and including

June 16, 2019

Sold at Oceans Fresh Food Market locations:

- 150 West Drive, Unit 104, Brampton, ON

- 499 Main Street South, Brampton, ON  

None –

Oceans Fresh

Food Market

Beef Back Rib

Variable

Starting with

208259

All units sold from

May 30, 2019

up to and including

June 16, 2019

Sold at Oceans Fresh Food Market locations:

- 150 West Drive, Unit 104, Brampton, ON

- 499 Main Street South, Brampton, ON

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

You just read:

Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 30, 2019, 19:24 ET