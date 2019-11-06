Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français

OTTAWA, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on November 5, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.  Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand

Common
Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info /
Distribution

None –

Al-Ghani Halal Meat

All Beef products

Variable

(Clerk Served)

None

All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018 and

May 18, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019

Sold at Al-Ghani Halal Meat, 125 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON 

None –

Al-Ghani Halal Meat

 

All Veal products

Variable

(Clerk Served)

None

All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including December 4, 2018 and

May 28, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019

Sold at Al-Ghani Halal Meat, 125 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON 

None –

Al Marwa Halal Meat

Beef Boneless

Variable

(Clerk Served)

Starts with

0 200013

All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 21 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and

19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09

Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON

None –

Al Marwa Halal Meat

Veal Boneles

Variable

(Clerk Served)

Starts with

0 200002

All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 20 up to and including 18 DEC 04 and

19 MAY 28 up to and including 19 JUN 27

Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON

None –

Al Marwa Halal Meat

Steak

Variable

(Clerk Served)

Starts with

0 200015

All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 21 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and

19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09

Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON

None –

Al Marwa Halal Meat

Open Meat

Variable

(Clerk Served)

Starts with

0 200040

All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 21 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and

19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09

Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON

None –

Al Marwa Halal Meat

Beef With Bone

Variable

(Clerk Served)

Starts with

0 200014

All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 21 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and

19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09

Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON

None –

Al Marwa Halal Meat

Lean Ground Beef

Variable

(Clerk Served)

Starts with

0 200016

All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 21 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and

19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09

Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON

None –

Al Marwa Halal Meat

Nihari With Bone

Variable

(Clerk Served)

Starts with

0 200027

All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 20 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and

19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09

Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON

None –

Al Marwa Halal Meat

Veal T-Bone

Variable

(Clerk Served)

Starts with

0 200001

All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 20 up to and including 18 DEC 04 and

19 MAY 28 up to and including 19 JUN 27

Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON

None –

Al Marwa Halal Meat

Reg Veal Bone

Variable

(Clerk Served)

Starts with

0 200004

All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 20 up to and including 18 DEC 04 and

19 MAY 28 up to and including 19 JUN 27

Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON

None –

Al Marwa Halal Meat

Medium Ground Beef

Variable

(Clerk Served)

Starts with

0 200017

All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 20 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and

19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09

Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON

None –

Al Marwa Halal Meat

Nihari Bnless

Variable

(Clerk Served)

Starts with

0 200028

All units sold with PACKED ON 18 NOV 20 up to and including 18 DEC 15 and

19 MAY 18 up to and including 19 JUL 09

Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON

None –

Al Marwa Halal Meat

Beef Liver

Variable

(Clerk Served)

Starts with

0 200030

All units sold with PACKED ON 19 MAY 31 up to and including  19 JUN 14

Sold at Al-Marwa Halal Meat, 20 Red Maple Dr., #6, Brampton, ON

None - Choice Wholesale Meats Ltd.

Veal Rack Bone-In Frenched

Variable (vacuum-packed, frozen)

Serial # 001930954777

All "Packed Dates" from 2019-JN-06 to 2019-AU-08

Sold at Choice Wholesale Meats Ltd., 2877 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

