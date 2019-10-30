Updated Food Recall Warning - Parent's Choice brand Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose recalled due to Cronobacter spp. Français
Oct 30, 2019, 17:33 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 25, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Walmart Canada Corp. is recalling Parent's Choice brand Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter spp. contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold nationally.
Recalled product
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Parent's Choice
|
Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose
|
638 g
|
6 28915 09517 3
|
EXP 2020 NO 05
T05DVBV
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Although Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.
Background
This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media : Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
