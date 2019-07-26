Updated Food Recall Warning - Idéale brand, Iceberg Premium brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream and frozen yogurt products recalled due to possible presence of fine metal particles

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1564188671872/1564188674009

OTTAWA, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall issued on July 20, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.

Agropur Cooperative is recalling Idéale brand, Iceberg Premium brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream and frozen yogurt products from the marketplace due to possible presence of fine metal particles. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been distributed in Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Idéale Vanilla Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12707 Lot: 19136 Lot: 19137 Lot: 19143 Lot: 19144 Idéale Chocolate Chips Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12725 Lot: 19136 Idéale Strawberry Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12711 Lot: 19184 Idéale Chocolate Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12708 Lot: 19172 Lot: 19137 Idéale Butterscotch Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12709 Lot: 19137 Idéale Green Tea Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12730 Lot: 19143 Idéale French Vanilla Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12723 Lot: 19137 Idéale Mango Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12729 Lot: 19164 Iceberg Premium Vanilla Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 13300 Lot: 19164 Lot: 19171 Lot: 19136 Lot: 19143 Originale Augustin Frozen Yogurt Slices 48 x 145 mL 74276 13503 Lot: 19186

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Injuries

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Agropur Cooperative: Consumer Service Line at 1-800-501-1150; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

