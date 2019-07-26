Updated Food Recall Warning - Idéale brand, Iceberg Premium brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream and frozen yogurt products recalled due to possible presence of fine metal particles Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jul 26, 2019, 21:51 ET

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1564188671872/1564188674009

OTTAWA, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall issued on July 20, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.

Agropur Cooperative is recalling Idéale brand, Iceberg Premium brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream and frozen yogurt products from the marketplace due to possible presence of fine metal particles. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been distributed in Ontario and Quebec.   

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Idéale

Vanilla Ice Cream

11.4 L

74276 12707

Lot: 19136

Lot: 19137

Lot: 19143

Lot: 19144

Idéale

Chocolate Chips Ice Cream

11.4 L

74276 12725

Lot: 19136

Idéale

Strawberry Ice Cream

11.4 L

74276 12711

Lot: 19184

Idéale

Chocolate Ice Cream  

11.4 L

74276 12708

Lot: 19172

Lot: 19137

Idéale

Butterscotch Ice Cream

11.4 L

74276 12709

Lot: 19137

Idéale

Green Tea Ice Cream

11.4 L

74276 12730

Lot: 19143

Idéale

French Vanilla Ice Cream

11.4 L

74276 12723

Lot: 19137

Idéale

Mango Ice Cream

11.4 L

74276 12729

Lot: 19164

Iceberg Premium

Vanilla Ice Cream

11.4 L

74276 13300

Lot: 19164

Lot: 19171

Lot: 19136

Lot: 19143

Originale Augustin

Frozen Yogurt Slices

48 x 145 mL

74276 13503

Lot: 19186

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Injuries

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Agropur Cooperative: Consumer Service Line at 1-800-501-1150; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

