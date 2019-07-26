Updated Food Recall Warning - Idéale brand, Iceberg Premium brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream and frozen yogurt products recalled due to possible presence of fine metal particles Français
Jul 26, 2019, 21:51 ET
Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1564188671872/1564188674009
OTTAWA, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall issued on July 20, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.
Agropur Cooperative is recalling Idéale brand, Iceberg Premium brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream and frozen yogurt products from the marketplace due to possible presence of fine metal particles. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been distributed in Ontario and Quebec.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Idéale
|
Vanilla Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12707
|
Lot: 19136
Lot: 19137
Lot: 19143
Lot: 19144
|
Idéale
|
Chocolate Chips Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12725
|
Lot: 19136
|
Idéale
|
Strawberry Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12711
|
Lot: 19184
|
Idéale
|
Chocolate Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12708
|
Lot: 19172
Lot: 19137
|
Idéale
|
Butterscotch Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12709
|
Lot: 19137
|
Idéale
|
Green Tea Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12730
|
Lot: 19143
|
Idéale
|
French Vanilla Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12723
|
Lot: 19137
|
Idéale
|
Mango Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 12729
|
Lot: 19164
|
Iceberg Premium
|
Vanilla Ice Cream
|
11.4 L
|
74276 13300
|
Lot: 19164
Lot: 19171
Lot: 19136
Lot: 19143
|
Originale Augustin
|
Frozen Yogurt Slices
|
48 x 145 mL
|
74276 13503
|
Lot: 19186
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.



Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Injuries
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

