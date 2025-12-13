Aoun brand Tahineh recalled due to Salmonella Français

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Tahineh

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella

Distribution:      Alberta
                           New Brunswick
                           Nova Scotia
                           Ontario
                           Quebec
                           Saskatchewan

