Updated Canadian Headache Society Migraine Prevention Guideline with Systematic Review and Meta-analysis Released

Medrea I. et al. (2024) Updated Canadian Headache Society Migraine Prevention Guideline with Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. The Canadian Journal of Neurological Sciences, 1-23. DOI: 10.1017/cjn.2024.285.

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Headache Society (CHS) is pleased to announce the publication of the Updated Migraine Prevention Guidelines, which includes a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis. This significant update aims to provide healthcare professionals with the latest evidence-based recommendations for the prevention and management of migraine, a condition that affects millions of Canadians. A much-needed update from the 2012 guidelines.

The updated guideline reflects the latest research and clinical practices, ensuring that patients receive the most effective and up-to-date preventive treatment options available. The systematic review and meta-analysis conducted by a team of experts including Dr Suzanne Christie, Dr Ioana Medrea, Dr Paul Cooper, Dr Marissa Lagman, Dr Claire Sandoe, Dr Farnaz Amoozegar, Dr Wasif Hussain, Dr Jessica Dawe, Dr Meagan Guay, Dr Francois Perreault and Dr Candice Todd, have synthesized data from numerous studies, providing a strong foundation for the recommendations outlined in the guideline.

"We are excited to share this updated guideline with the medical community," said Dr Suzanne Christie, President of the Canadian Headache Society. "Our goal is to improve the quality of care for individuals living with migraine by providing healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to effectively manage this complex condition."

The updated Migraine Prevention Guideline is now available for download on the Canadian Headache Society's website at https://www.headachesociety.ca/research. All healthcare professionals are encouraged to review the guideline and utilize it as a resource for managing migraine prevention.

For more information about the updated guideline or to schedule an interview with a CHS representative, please reach out to [email protected].

