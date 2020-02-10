Update: Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer on the release of selected individuals from quarantine for the 2019 novel coronavirus

OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Further to my statement on February 9, 2020, as Chief Public Health Officer, I have assessed additional individuals in quarantine at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton pursuant to an Emergency Order under the Quarantine Act and determined that they do not pose a risk of significant harm to public health.

I have authorized the release of 5 flight crew members who accompanied the returning travellers from Vancouver to CFB Trenton. I have also authorized the release of a Government of Canada employee who boarded the first repatriation flight in Hanoi to provide support on the flight from Wuhan to Trenton.

In my assessment, I took into account the fact that they did not spend time in the epicentre of the outbreak, that they followed appropriate infection prevention and control protocols (including the use of personal protective equipment), and that they did not have unprotected contact with passengers or persons at risk of having the novel coronavirus. As a result of this assessment, I have determined that their continued quarantine is not required.

