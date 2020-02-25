Update: Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer on the release of repatriated Canadians from quarantine following 14-day stay at CFB Trenton

OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - OTTAWA – Further to my previous statement, today, I can confirm that the remaining 195 individuals at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton have been released from quarantine. These individuals arrived aboard the second Government of Canada-chartered flight from Wuhan, China, on February 11.

These repatriated individuals are receiving the same level of support as the previous group of repatriated Canadians who were released from quarantine on February 21. The Government of Canada is helping to facilitate their onward travel by providing transportation to Toronto before they continue to their final destination. To respect the privacy of the individuals leaving quarantine, we will not release further details of their travel plans.

The Government of Canada has worked with provincial and territorial partners, as well as local public health authorities and non-governmental organizations, to ensure that social services are in place to support these Canadians and their family members after they leave CFB Trenton.

I want to take this opportunity to reiterate to Canadians that the risk of spread of the novel coronavirus within Canada remains low, including in those communities where repatriated Canadians are returning following quarantine at CFB Trenton. All of the quarantined individuals being released today and those who departed on February 21 remained asymptomatic for the novel coronavirus throughout the 14-day quarantine period and, as a result, they pose no risk to others and can return to their usual activities.

I would like to thank the repatriated Canadians and their families for their patience, cooperation and contribution to public health. They have been through a stressful experience and I urge everyone to treat them with respect and compassion.

