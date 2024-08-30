UPDATE REGARDING PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH TIDEWATER RENEWABLES LTD.

(TSX: TWM)

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables") has announced, with the support of its debt capital providers, an interim extension of the maturity of its $175 million first lien senior credit facility, and its $25 million of additional debt capacity under the second lien term debt facility, from August 30, 2024, to September 18, 2024.

This extension provides Tidewater and Tidewater Renewables with the additional time to complete the proposed transaction, which was announced August 15, 2024.

ABOUT TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to profitably grow and create shareholder value in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product, and renewable energy value chain. Its operations include downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, natural gas liquids and renewable products and services to customers across North America. Tidewater is a majority shareholder of Tidewater Renewables. Additional information relating to Tidewater is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at https://www.tidewatermidstream.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning the expectations regarding the closing of the proposed transaction and the timing thereof.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions which management of the Corporation believes to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to change after such date. However, the Corporation is under no obligation (and the Corporation expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information, the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Corporation has made assumptions regarding the successful negotiation of definitive agreements regarding the proposed transaction; and the closing of the proposed transaction, the timing thereof and the ability of the parties to satisfy all conditions related thereto.

Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the proposed transaction referred to above. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The completion of the proposed transaction is subject to the completion of all required documentation, financing and regulatory approvals. In addition, the Corporation is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. Such risks and uncertainties include the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the most recent management's discussion and analysis.

All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by the cautionary statements herein. Further information about factors affecting forward-looking statements and management's assumptions and analysis thereof is available in filings made by the Corporation with Canadian securities commissions available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact: Michael Gracher, Manager, Investor Relations, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Phone: (403) 200-9142; Aaron Ames, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Phone: (403) 542-7205