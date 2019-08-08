Update: Phivida continues to expand its retail distribution across stores in California and Colorado

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDA OTCQX: PHVAF) is pleased to report our continued growth in distribution and retail in California and Colorado since we announced the beginning of our sales last month across all sales channels.

"Contributing to this consistent growth is the hard work of the entire Phivida team who have been working alongside our distribution partners in Los Angeles and Boulder to secure new retail accounts," said Jim Bailey, CEO of Phivida. "It is exciting to be in the field to hear the positive feedback from, buyers, store managers and most importantly consumers who have tried the product and overwhelmingly love the taste, quality and efficacy of the product. This positive feedback was recently validated as OKI was voted Beverage Industry's beverage of the month. We are committed to broadening our distribution, in an effort to make our products available to a broader base of customers."

In a period of two weeks, Phivida has shipped over 72 accounts with commitments from another 50. A hands-on sampling and experiential marketing strategy will also accompany the robust sales and distribution efforts, which will provide consumers with the opportunity to learn more about the product prior to purchase. Along with opening up distribution in Colorado and California we will also have product being shipped in to Texas very shortly.

In closing, we are eagerly awaiting the passing of various legislation at the state level who have decided to get ahead of the FDA regulation as it relates to CBD infused food and beverage. Along with the individual state legislation we are also encouraged by the FDAs committment to a have preliminary stgance on CBD infused food and beverage by the end of August or early September.

ABOUT Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with operations in San Diego, CA. Phivida is a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The company infuses organic active hemp extract into a variety of premium beverages and clinical products for everyday health. Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The mission is to help reduce the world's dependence on pharmaceuticals and provide food and beverage choices that allow customers to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit phivida.com.

