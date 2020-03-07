Update: Outages continue for customers after damage to Lincoln Heights substation

OTTAWA, March 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Due to a fire that caused significant damage to Hydro Ottawa's Lincoln Heights substation early this morning, we are expecting delays in restoring all of its affected customers.

Earlier this afternoon, we were able to bring the number of customers without power down from 12,000 to 6,800 with the hope that everyone would have power restored early this evening. Due to the complexity of the clean-up and after assessing the damage to the station, some customers may experience a prolonged outage that could last overnight and into Sunday morning.

Recognizing that the weather is expected to get colder overnight, we are working with the affected Councillors and the city to ensure that residents who remain without power get the help they need. As such, the city has opened a warming centre at the Pinecrest Recreation Complex, located at 2250 Torquay Avenue. City staff, the Red Cross and Salvation Army will be on site.

At this time, we are expecting to have all remaining customers restored by 6 a.m., Sunday morning.

When power outages occur, Hydro Ottawa's first priority is to respond to any unsafe conditions and then restore electrical service to our customers as quickly as possible. The utility thanks its customers for their patience and understanding during this challenging period.

