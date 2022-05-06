QUEBEC CITY, May 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Polycor would like to set the record straight regarding information reported in certain media that Polycor has engaged in lobbying activities with the Minister of the Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, in connection with Investissement Québec's $98 million investment in the company.

At the request of the Minister, who wanted to have information on the steps being taken about two months ago, Patrick Perus, CEO of Polycor, made a courtesy call to share his enthusiasm about Investissement Québec's willingness to support Polycor's growth and success in Québec and internationally. The call lasted barely a minute.

Polycor and its president have always collaborated with government entities in accordance with the laws in effect.

Polycor Inc. is the world's leading natural stone quarrier and its core mission is to make people fall in love with natural stone. Their world-class reputation comes from a great legacy of stone work on historical landmarks, institutional, commercial and residential projects. Founded in Québec City (Canada) in 1987, the company now employs nearly 1,300 people and owns over 50 quarries and 20 manufacturing plants across North America and Europe. For more information, visit their website or follow their social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

