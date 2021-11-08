Update of Equity Investment in Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp. ("Cascadia" or the "Company") (CSE: CK) is pleased to announce that Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited ("EBFG"), a subsidiary of the Company, has completed the share registration and received investment of US$600,000 in accordance with the share subscription agreement previously announced on September 20, 2021.

Due to slight delay in receiving the investment, EBFG needs to reconfirm the venue and availability of guests and will provide an update in due course.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is an early-stage fintech and blockchain technology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CK). Its subsidiary, Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited ("EBFG"), has a conditional FinTech License to operate a cryptocurrency exchange and provide custodian services under the brand of Eurasia Blockchain eXchange ("EBX").

