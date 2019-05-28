UPDATE - Media advisory - Minister McKenna to attend the Clean Energy Ministerial Conference, and make an announcement

OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will travel to Vancouver to attend the 10th Clean Energy Ministerial, on May 28, 2019.

Canada will welcome over 25 countries to discuss a future with a cleaner environment and showcase its leadership in cleantech innovation, champion gender equality, youth and Indigenous peoples in clean energy, and promote Canada as an investment destination.

Schedule of events for Minister McKenna

Minister McKenna will participate in the Clean Energy Ministerial Ignite Talk on the topic "Diversity of Approaches."

Event: Speech Time: 11:45 a.m. (PDT) Location: Room 118-220

Minister McKenna will deliver a speech at the Drive to Zero workshop and then will be joined by Tamara Vrooman and Steven Guilbeault, co-chairs of the Advisory Council on Climate Action, for the release of the Council's final report. Media availability to follow.

Event: Speech Time: 1:00 p.m. (PDT) Location: Room 220

Event: Media availability Time: 1:30 p.m. (PDT) Location: Outside room 118

Media representatives must register to gain access to CEM10/MI-4 press conferences, events and on-site interviews. Registration for media accreditation: http://cem-mi-vancouver2019.ca/media/.

Media are encouraged to express their interest and register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

