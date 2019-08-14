UPDATE - Media Advisory - Minister Hajdu visits Canada Summer Jobs employers in the Brampton and Mississauga area
Aug 14, 2019, 08:45 ET
Please note that an event has been added to the itinerary.
OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, August 14, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will visit organizations participating in the Canada Summer Jobs program to hear from employers and youth on how they are benefiting from the program.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
EVENT 1:
|
Visit with Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North
|
TIME:
|
1:30 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Heart Lake Conservation Area
|
Both Minister Hajdu and MP Sahota will be available for a photo opportunity.
|
EVENT 2:
|
Visit with Ikra Khalid, Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Erin Mills
|
TIME:
|
2:45 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
University of Toronto
Student Centre, Room 100
Mississauga, Ontario
|
Both Minister Hajdu and MP Khalid will be available for a photo opportunity.
|
EVENT 3:
|
Visit with Gagan Sikand, Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Streetsville
|
TIME:
|
4:00 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Meadowvale Community Centre
|
Both Minister Hajdu and MP Sikand will be available for a photo opportunity.
|
EVENT 4:
|
Visit with Sven Spengemann, Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Lakeshore
|
TIME:
|
5:45 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
1077 North Service Road
|
Both Minister Hajdu and MP Spengemann will be available for a photo opportunity.
