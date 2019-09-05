UPDATE - Media Advisory - Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, to make an announcement about important water infrastructure in Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation Français

Please note that the time of the event has changed

SHOAL LAKE NO. 40, TREATY #3, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, will join Chief Redsky at an event on Friday to celebrate a major milestone for water infrastructure in Shoal Lake No. 40.

Date: Friday, September 6, 2019
Time: 10:00 AM (CDT)
Where: Medical Building
Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation

For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca

