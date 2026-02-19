KUUJJUAQ, NUNAVIK, QC, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Supporting the health and well-being of Inuit children, families, and communities is a shared priority for Canada and Inuit partners.

Today, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, joined the Makivvik Executives in Kuujjuaq to announce new investments to support Inuit children and families, strengthen community well-being, and improve food security across Inuit Nunangat.

First, the federal government is providing $115 million to renew funding for the Inuit Child First Initiative until March 31, 2027. This support will help ensure Inuit children and families continue to access essential health, social, and educational services while Canada and Inuit partners continue to co-develop an Inuit-led, long-term approach.

Second, $27 million over five years will be focused on supporting Inuit-led, community-specific approaches to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) across Inuit Nunangat. This work will be carried out in partnership with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) and Inuit Treaty Organizations, and support better TB prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment.

Third, we are also addressing food security and affordability in the North through:

An investment of $30 million to meet the current needs of the Nutrition North Canada subsidy. This funding will help ship food and essential items to 124 isolated northern communities, while Indigenous and northern partners are shaping broader program reforms to better address the high cost of living and affordability challenges.

An investment of $6.7 million for the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives Fund to support businesses, community groups, and innovators working on practical solutions to grow, process, and distribute food locally.

Finally, the Minister confirmed that the federal government will invest $50 million through Budget 2025's Build Communities Strong Fund to support the development of the first Inuit-led university in Canada, Inuit Nunangat University.

These investments help ensure Inuit children, families, and communities continue to access the supports they rely on, while strengthening health, food security, and community well-being across Inuit Nunangat. Canada will continue working with Inuit partners to advance solutions that reflect their priorities and support strong communities now and for future generations.

Quotes

"ITK welcomes the announcement of these resources, which will allow for the continuation of programs and support services that are critical to the wellbeing of Inuit. These investments reinforce the need for long-term funding to address the inequities in Inuit Nunangat that are at the root of the food insecurity and poverty we experience, as well as the ongoing tuberculosis crisis. We will continue to work with this government through the Inuit-Crown Partnership to advance Inuit priorities and build lasting prosperity across Inuit Nunangat."

Natan Obed

President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

"We welcome these important investments from the Government of Canada in priority areas that are critical to the well-being of Inuit and that Makivvik has consistently advanced through sustained advocacy. It is particularly important that these investments recognize the central role of Inuit-led approaches : shaped by our communities, grounded in our knowledge, and aligned with our priorities.

This funding will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our children and families. However, much work remains to close long-standing gaps and address the systemic challenges that Inuit continue to face. We remain committed to working in true partnership with Canada to advance Inuit self-determined solutions that strengthen our communities and improve quality of life for Inuit today and for future generations."

Pita Aatami

President of Makivvik

"Together, we can create lasting opportunities that empower Inuit communities to thrive and shape their own future. These investments reflect our commitment to addressing long-standing gaps in health and community services, while supporting Inuit-led priorities and strengthening the foundations that sustain vibrant, healthy communities in the North."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Making investments that meet the needs of isolated northern communities is central to strengthening well‑being and opportunity across the Arctic. These commitments support Inuit children and families, advance community‑driven priorities, and contribute to a stronger foundation for education, economic development, and cultural vitality. Working in partnership with Inuit leaders, we are helping build a more affordable and prosperous North."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Inuit Nunangat University is a transformative initiative that will strengthen Inuit-led education and community wellbeing, and contribute to long term economic and social development across Inuit Nunangat. Learning and working at home means that more Inuit will have the opportunity to grow in the North. Our government is proud to support this project, and is committed to providing funding through Budget 2025's Build Communities Strong Fund."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick Facts:

In 2018, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Government of Canada committed to eliminate tuberculosis in Inuit Nunangat by 2030.

The Inuit Child First Initiative ensures Inuit children have access to the health, social and educational services and supports they need, when they need them.

Nutrition North Canada is a retail-subsidy program to reduce the cost of perishable food and essential items in isolated, northern communities, including all Inuit communities.

Inuit Nunangat University is an Inuit-led initiative by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami to establish the first university in Canada that is created, governed and operated by Inuit. The University will advance Inuit self-determination in education, strengthen Inuktut, and support Inuit knowledge systems at the highest levels of study and research.

