UPDATE: Governor General to undertake official visit to Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada, will undertake an official visit to Newfoundland and Labrador from September 9 to 12, 2026. This visit marks Her Excellency's first official visit within Canada as governor general.

The Governor General will participate in the Town of Gander's 25th Anniversary of 9/11 Commemorative Service and engage with members of the Canadian Armed Forces at 9 Wing Gander in her capacity as commander-in-chief of Canada.

During the visit, Her Excellency will also meet with provincial officials, including Their Honours the Honourable Joan Marie J. Aylward, Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Carl R. Thompson; with the Honourable Tony Wakeham, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; and with Indigenous leaders.

Official visits provide opportunities for the Governor General, on behalf of Canadians, to meet with and recognize people who are making a difference in a range of fields.

Quote

"Newfoundland and Labrador is home to proud communities and people whose kindness and resilience are woven into Canada's identity. This will be my first visit to the province as governor general, and I look forward to spending time with its residents and celebrating all they do to strengthen their communities and our country. I will also have the privilege of meeting members of the Canadian Armed Forces, whose service to our country is a source of pride."

– Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada

Quick Facts

This visit is part of a larger objective to engage with Canadians from across the country by visiting each province and territory.

During the visit, the Governor General will also take the opportunity to recognize Canadians who inspire excellence through the presentation of honours and awards.

The Governor General plays an important role in helping to bring awareness to issues, and to profile the diverse communities that make up our country.

Notes for media:

A detailed itinerary will be published closer to the start of the visit.

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]