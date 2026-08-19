Message from the Governor General on World Humanitarian Day

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- I have always held a deep admiration for humanitarian workers, having seen many of them operating in places ravaged by natural disaster, violent conflict or forced displacement.

Many Canadians take up this calling every year, choosing to respond to catastrophe with courage and selflessness. They provide relief, care for the injured, feed the hungry, offer shelter, reunite separated families and carry out so many other acts that restore hope to those who need it most.

On this World Humanitarian Day, the United Nations is calling on the international community to better protect civilians and humanitarian workers in conflict zones.

Respect for international humanitarian law must remain a fundamental obligation. Whatever the complexity of the crises, the scale of tension or the interests at stake, this law exists to preserve our humanity at the very heart of war.

To these builders of solidarity who bring light to the darkness, the world owes its full support, protection and deepest gratitude.

Louise Arbour

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

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