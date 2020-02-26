Update #6: Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer on the release of selected individuals from quarantine for the 2019 novel coronavirus

OTTAWA, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Further to my previous statements, as Chief Public Health Officer, I have assessed individuals in quarantine at the NAV CENTRE pursuant to an Emergency Order under the Quarantine Act and determined that they do not pose a risk of significant harm to public health.

I have authorized the release of 15 flight crew members who accompanied the returning travellers on the third Canada-chartered flight from Japan to CFB Trenton to the NAV CENTRE in Cornwall, Ontario. In my assessment, I took into account the fact that they followed appropriate infection prevention and control protocols (including the use of personal protective equipment), and that they did not have unprotected contact with passengers or persons at risk of having the novel coronavirus. As a result of this assessment, I have determined that their continued quarantine is not required.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983