UpCycle program: repurposing existing drugs to treat cancer

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Cancer Research Society (CRS) is awarding two new grants as part of its UpCycle program for a total of $750,000, to reposition old drugs for new applications in cancer therapy, thereby accelerating the discovery of new treatments while optimizing financial resources.

UpCycle was first launched in 2018. This year, following a rigorous peer review process, two of the original projects will receive additional funding of $250,000 and $500,000 over 2 and 4 years, respectively. The selected projects build on their promising findings and will examine how two existing drugs, which until now have been used to treat other diseases, could prove to be effective in the treatment of bone metastasis related to breast cancer and bladder cancer.

Principal Researchers: Yves Fradet, M.D., Full Professor and Clinician

Scientist, Université Laval (Québec) Paul Toren, M.D., Ph.D., FRCSC, Associate

Professor, Université Laval (Québec) Principal Researcher: Carrie Shemanko, Ph.D., Associate Professor,

University of Calgary (Alberta)



Collaborators: Alain Bergeron, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor,

Université Laval (Québec) Vincent Fradet, M.D., Ph.D., FRCSC, Associate

Professor, Université Laval (Québec) Collaborator:

Sarah Manske, Ph.D., Assistant Professor,

University of Calgary (Alberta)



Project : Drug repurposing for bladder cancer Project : Drug repurposing for breast cancer-

related bone metastasis

"UpCycle is a promising and innovative program. This is once again the demonstration of our impact and also of our leadership role in the ecosystem of cancer research in Canada."

– Manon Pepin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cancer Research Society

"Enormous potential lies in the several thousand existing drugs to be repurposed as new indications to treat cancer and CRS is proud to offer the necessary support for these innovative proposals. The selected projects have the potential to lead to real breakthroughs that would have a positive impact on cancer patients and ultimately their families. »

– Dajan O'Donnell, Ph.D., Director of Scientific Affairs and Partnerships, Cancer Research Society

In addition to these two UpCycle grants, CRS recently announced the results of its two annual competitions; the organization will award 90 new Operating Grants to outsmart cancer totaling $10.8 million as well as 5 new Scholarships for the Next Generation of Scientists valued at $850,000. These investments are in addition to the funding for ongoing grants and scholarships and for cancer research projects in partnership with other organizations. The CRS is grateful to the donors and partners who have made awarding these grants and scholarships possible, year after year, for over 75 years.

About the Cancer Research Society

Founded in 1945, the Cancer Research Society is one of the only Canadian organizations exclusively dedicated to research against all types of cancer. Since its inception, the Society has supported thousands of researchers who have made significant advances in cancer prevention, detection and treatment. Thanks to the generosity of partners and donors throughout Canada, the Society has distributed over $355 million in research grants and scholarships since its creation.

CancerResearchSociety.ca

SOURCE Cancer Research Society

For further information: Catherine Paquette, Manager, Communications and Media Relations, Cancer Research Society, 514 318-4075, [email protected]