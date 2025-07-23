Upcycle Minerals Inc. Announces Kickoff of its SOP Fertilizer Project

SASKATOON, SK, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Upcycle Minerals Inc. ("Upcycle" or the "Company") (Private) announces the official kickoff of its Brine to Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer with Carbon Capture project located in south-central Saskatchewan. Upcycle has retained Stantec Consulting Ltd. ("Stantec") (TSX, NYSE: STN) to carry out preliminary engineering assessments and review activities in a multi-phased approach to project development.

Stantec offers technical expertise in exploration programs across Western Canada, with extensive experience in potash and brine-hosted mineral resource development within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Prairie Evaporite formations. Their Mining, Minerals and Metals group supports clients throughout the full mining life cycle, from target generation to closure, with a multidisciplinary team of geologists, engineers, and environmental specialists ready to support Upcycle's long-term vision.

The company plans to use its mineral assets, including the Tuxford potash mineral permit and the Whiteshore and Lydden Lake Alkali Leases as feedstock for its patented process. Along with the production of Potassium Sulfate (SOP), two co-products with established markets; Ammonium Sulfate (AMS) fertilizer and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) are outputs of the process.

Upcycle intends to become an ecologically conscious, low-cost producer of SOP with low net CO 2 emissions. SOP is a premium form of potash fertilizer providing both potassium and sulfur macronutrients.

About Upcycle Minerals

Upcycle Minerals Inc. is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on developing an ecologically conscious Potassium Sulfate (SOP) production facility. The facility is anticipated to be constructed in two phases; a small-scale demonstration facility followed by expansion. Ammonium sulfate (AMS) fertilizer and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) are co-products of the process.

About Stantec

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before.

Stantec is a global leader in sustainable architecture, engineering, and environmental consulting.

Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more.

Today's communities transcend geographic borders. At Stantec, community means everyone with an interest in the work that we do—from our project teams and industry colleagues to our clients and the people our work impacts. The diverse perspectives of our partners and interested parties drive us to think beyond what's previously been done on critical issues like climate change, digital transformation, and future-proofing our cities and infrastructure.

We are designers, engineers, scientists, project managers, and strategic advisors. We innovate at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships to advance communities everywhere, so that together we can redefine what's possible.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

For further information please contact: Upcycle Minerals Inc: Jonathon Phinney, President & Director, Telephone: (306) 914-7095, Email: [email protected]