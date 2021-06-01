Upcoming Demonstration Of Guided Implant Surgery On A Young Patient In Brazil To Showcase The Ease And Speed Of In-office Workflow With exocad

"We are delighted to support this event with renowned dentists and participating partners," said João Bosco, exocad sales manager, South America, adding: "Participants will learn more about state-of-the-art digital dentistry and its benefits and how immediate load implants enhance the workflow in a dental practice."

The moderated virtual event will showcase the challenging implant of a young patient's lateral incisor. Dr. Kawagoe and Dr. Saavedra will walk participants through the multifaceted case using footage of the patient's surgery and will demonstrate how exocad's digital chairside solution streamlines the procedure and adds to patient engagement. Participants can ask questions while watching the surgeons complete digital workflow that includes:

- intraoral scanning

- design using ChairsideCAD and Smile Creator

- implant planning and surgical guide design with exoplan

- 3D print of the surgical guide

- mill of a crown

- the actual surgery

exocad is pleased to support this high-level educational seminar, to be offered in Portuguese.

Registration is available at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7961270541629043214

Additional information about exocad's ChairsideCAD and exoplan can be found at exocad.com/chairsidecad and exocad.com/exoplan.

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is one of the leading dental CAD software providers worldwide. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. More than 40,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

SOURCE exocad GmbH

For further information: exocad GmbH, Natalia Gonsior, Senior Marketing Specialist, Julius-Reiber-Str. 37, 64293 Darmstadt, Germany, Phone +49 (0)6151 6294132, [email protected], exocad.com