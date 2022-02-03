Upcoming CUTRIC conference builds on zero-emission transit's multibillion-dollar momentum

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Last March, CUTRIC's inaugural ZEB Technologies & Transit Operations Conference was abuzz over the federal government's recent announcement of a permanent $3 billion-a-year transit fund. A year later, our second ZEB conference will explore how that buzz is being put into action.

With the Government of Canada creating a $2.75-billion Zero-Emission Transit Fund and announcing a $1.5-billion investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Growth Plan, 2021 was historically transformative for our industry. That's why the 2nd Annual Zero Emission Bus Technologies & Transit Operations Conference has been expanded to two days — March 30 and 31 to be exact — and features more than 15 expert panels and over 40 influential speakers. New Flyer President Chris Stoddart, for instance, will share insights on the newest innovations in driverless ZEBs , with other participants spanning vehicle and equipment manufacturing, transit agency operations, government incentives, utility management, and much more. Other confirmed speakers include:

Vince Rodo , Director, Brampton Transit

Maureen Cosyn Heath, Director of Transit, City of Hamilton

Cathy Campbell-Wilson, Senior Vice President, Parsons, Rail & Transit Solutions

Nicolas Pocard, Vice President Marketing and Strategic Partnerships, Ballard

Jennifer McNeill , Vice President, Sales and Marketing, New Flyer + MCI

Theresa Cooke, VP Strategy & Business Development, Siemens Canada

Milfred Hammerbacher, Founder and CEO, s2e Technologies

The 2022 conference will focus on the newest tech in battery electric buses (BEBs), renewable natural gas (RNG) buses, electric school buses, hydrogen fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs), electrified autonomous transit, and policy solutions. As a one-stop-shop for all things related to low carbon mass mobility in Canada, it's a must for leaders of transit agencies and operators, manufacturers, consultancies, utilities and power providers.

"The federal government's multibillion-dollar commitments to zero-emission transit speak volumes about the social, economic and environmental value of accelerating electrification. Transit remains an essential backbone of Canadian communities, and CUTRIC is proud to have joined our members in playing a leading role in advancing low-carbon mobility," says Josipa Petrunic, President & CEO of CUTRIC.

For more information and to register for the 2nd Annual Zero Emission Bus Technologies & Transit Operations Conference, click here . Early-bird pricing is available until Friday, February 18.

